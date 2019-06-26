Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 26

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Tuesday, highlighted by the New York Yankees with a lightning-fast start to their game against Toronto that powered them to an MLB record of hitting homers in consecutive games.

We also take a look back on Manny Machado’s triumphant return to Baltimore, and President Trump’s thoughts on Megan Rapinoe’s national anthem protest.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Yankees Set New MLB Record for Homering in Consecutive Games in Big Way Against Toronto



The potent offense of the New York Yankees didn’t waste any time in setting the MLB record for consecutive games with a home run on Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers came into Tuesday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays needing a home run to set the mark and ended up getting two right out of the gate when DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge led off in the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back homers off left-handed starter Clayton Richard.

With this dinger by DJ LeMahieu, the New York Yankees have officially broken an MLB record with 28 consecutive games with a home run. pic.twitter.com/RMJB9AyROk — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 25, 2019

Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnacion would end up joining the homer party later in the second and eighth innings, respectively, powering the Yankees to a 4-3 win.

The Yankees now have hit home runs in an incredible 28 consecutive games, breaking the old mark of 27 straight games set by the Texas Rangers back in 2002.

The surging Yankees have won 10 of their last 11 games to go 51-28 and in the process have taken a six-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

TOP MOMENT OF THE NIGHT: Manny Machado Homers in Return to Baltimore, Receives Great Ovation



The Baltimore Orioles fans showed their appreciation on Tuesday night for the five-plus seasons Manny Machado put on the black and orange uniform for them, as he returned to Baltimore for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer.

Machado, who signed a massive 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in the offseason, received a 40-second ovation from the Baltimore crowd before his first at-bat on Tuesday night.

In his second at-bat of the night, the 26-year-old superstar delivered some fireworks that Orioles fans were accustomed to seeing for the last few years when he hit a 455-foot homer to left-center field.

First game back in Camden Yards, and Manny Machado goes DEEP 💪 (via @Padres) pic.twitter.com/PZyL9DYhi5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 26, 2019

Machado was appreciative of the welcoming, saying “It was awesome. The fans, like always, didn’t disappoint. It was good to come back home. I wasn’t expecting anything, but they did go above and beyond. It’s truly special — something that I’ll never forget.”

President Trump Disagrees With U.S. Co-Captain Megan Rapinoe’s National Anthem Protest

The United States Women’s Soccer Team’s co-captain Megan Rapinoe has been waging protest during the national anthem for a few years, but recently drawn the attention of President Trump, with the spotlight shining bright on the FIFA World Cup.

The 33-year-old forward first took a knee during the anthem back in 2016, as a gesture of solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the NFL players, whose protests led to then-candidate Donald Trump weighing in and a passionate debate ensuing nationwide.

Speaking after the match in which she first took a knee, Rapinoe would say:

“Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties. It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it. It’s important to have white people stand in support of people of color on this. We don’t need to be the leading voice, of course, but standing in support of them is something that’s really powerful.”

According to Time, the U.S. Soccer Federation would go on to introduce a rule that would require players to “stand respectfully” during the anthem. In return, Rapinoe began standing still and expressionless when the anthem was played.

In an interview with The Hill on Monday, President Trump weighed in on Rapinoe’s protests when he was asked if he thought her actions were appropriate. “No. I don’t think so,” Trump said.

He would then go on to praise the team. “I love watching women’s soccer,” he said. “They’re really talented.”

Rapinoe was the hero of Monday’s Round of 16 win over Spain, scoring two goals on penalty kicks, to advance the U.S. into the quarterfinals where they will face the host nation France in a marquee matchup on Friday.

WHAT’S ON TAP

2019 College World Series Finals: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt and Michigan will meet tonight in a winner-take-all College World Series championship game. Freshman ace Kumar Rocker struck out 11 on Tuesday night, lifting Vanderbilt to a 4-1 win and forcing a Game 3 to decide the national title.

Time: Tonight, 7pm ET

TV: ESPN

MLB All-Star Game Starters Election

For the first time ever, fans will be given a 28-hour window to vote-in the All-Star game starters. Fans have already narrowed the selections down to three finalists per position, from a primary voting phase. The winners will be unveiled on ESPN on Thursday night at 7pm ET.

Date: Today, 6/26 (12pm ET) – Thursday, 6/27 (4pm ET)

FIFA Women’s World Cup (Quarterfinals): U.S. vs. France

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team faces off with host nation France on Friday afternoon in a much-anticipated quarterfinal round match. The U.S. and France were two of the favorites to win the World Cup coming into this year’s tournament.

Date: Friday, 6/28

Time: 3pm ET

TV: FOX