Baker Mayfield Shares First Husband-Wife Video Following Wedding [WATCH]

Baker Mayfield didn’t just wake up feeling dangerous on Sunday. He woke up a married man, and he can’t believe it.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback shared the first video of he and his wife, Mrs. Mayfield — formerly Emily Wilkinson — on his Instagram story on Sunday. The couple were married in Malibu, California on Saturday night.

“What’s up everybody. Mr. Mayfield checking in here with Mrs. Mayfield,” he says on the video. “My goodness. I’m married. We’re married.”

He then delivers a long stare at the camera.

Wilkinson announced the news of the wedding on Instagram: “A year ago today, you asked me to spend forever with you, and next weekend we officially say ‘I do.’ I am truly the luckiest girl in the world.”

The Mayfield wedding was set to host big NFL names from the Browns roster and around the league. Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. were just some of the players expected to celebrate the former Heisman winner’s wedding. Several of his former Oklahoma teammates were also reportedly in attendance for the event.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Wilkinson and Mayfield’s relationship became public when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Clippers game in January 2018.

Mayfield locked Wilkinson up long-term last year, proposing to her and announcing it to the world in an Instagram post.

“Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl,” he wrote in the post. “Emily Wilkinson, I love you.”

Wilkinson is also using the awareness around her wedding to the star quarterback to raise awareness for Vow, which she explained in a post.

As happy as my upcoming wedding makes me, I’m aware of the fact that not everyone gets the choice of who they marry. The Knot has launched a new partnership with VOW, a global initiative to end child marriage by 2030. You can help raise money by posting a Ring Finger Selfie today through October 11th with #VowForGirls. The Knot, Crate & Barrel and Malia Mills will donate a dollar, up to $35k, for every post. 12 million girls are married against their will before they reach 18. Child marriage happens around the world—even in the US—cutting across countries, cultures, religions and ethnicities. Child marriage is not a decision a girl gets to make.

The couple also attended the Kentucky derby earlier this offseason. They were among a NFL crowd at the “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports” that included fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

