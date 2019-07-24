Myles Garrett Sounds off on Taylor Lewan Suspension

Tennessee Titans starting left tackle Taylor Lewan is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and Myles Garrett is not happy about it.

The Browns Pro Bowl defensive end took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the news that his Week 1 opponent would be out to start the year. Garrett, who never shies away from a tough matchup, was looking forward to facing Lewan to kick off the season.

“IDK how you are gonna make this happen but we need this matchup week 1, GL,” Garrett wrote.

IDK how you are gonna make this happen but we need this matchup week 1, GL — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 24, 2019

Lewan issued a tearful apology on Twitter, announcing that he was facing the suspension from the league.

“I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game. I’m so sorry to the Tennessee Titans,” Lewan said in the video. “I’m sorry to the Titans, to the fans, that I won’t be there for four games. I’ve never cheated myself, and I never want you guys to feel cheated. And I’m sorry. But I’m going to be better for this. I’m going to come back.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lewan’s A sample tested positive this summer but that the results of his B sample had not come back yet. If the samples do match, he would face a four-game suspension.

Source: Taylor Lewan's 'A" sample tested positive this summer, but the results on his "B' sample have not yet come back from lab. If the B sample matches the A, he would be facing a four-game suspension. But test results still pending. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2019

Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million deal that included $50 million guaranteed last season, making him the league’s highest paid offensive lineman in annual salary.

Myles Garrett Due For Big Year with Browns

Garrett is coming off a huge season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

The former No. 1 overall pick might just be getting started — a scary thought for the rest of the league. Garrett made some news this offseason after he said that former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams limited him during the season, telling him to only use two pass-rush moves.

“I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett said. “[Former defensive coordinator and interim head coach] Gregg [Williams] was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves.”

He’ll also have some newly-hired help on the defensive line. The Browns acquired of Olivier Vernon to man another end spot and Sheldon Richardson in the middle.

Garrett recently shared a video working out where he was poked about his sack numbers.

“Thirteen and a half sacks ain’t nothing man,” the cameraman says. “I need 20.”

Garrett swiftly responds, “Just wait on it.”

He could get off to a quick start on getting to that total in Week 1 if Lewan is indeed out.

