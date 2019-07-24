Browns Had ‘Good Conversation’ With Running Back Duke Johnson

Despite his much-publicized trade request, Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson reported to training camp on Wednesday. And if general manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens are to be believed, Johnson will be sticking around a while.

During a joint press conference to kick off training camp on Wednesday, Dorsey and Kitchens maintained their position that Johnson will have a role on this edition of the Browns.

The running back’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met with Dorsey and the team on Tuesday and Dorsey was optimistic following the talk.

“Drew and I had a conversation yesterday — a very good conversation,” Dorsey said. “We had a chance to discuss each other’s sides. I had a chance to state my opinions, he had a chance to state his opinions. This is the first day of training camp and it looks like Duke is here. So he’s reported to training camp. With regards to the role in the offense, that’s a question you can ask Freddie, but if history is any indicator, he will be a very productive player in the offense.”

When asked about the prospect of giving the running back what he wants and getting less back just to rid the team of the trade request issue, Dorsey had a swift response.

“Last time I saw, Duke’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s reported,” Dorsey said. “Let’s move forward here. We have a lot of goals at stake here for the 2019 season so let’s build together.”

Freddie Kitchens: Browns Not ‘Giving Away’ Good Players

Johnson, who has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Browns, but asked for a trade after the Browns announced they were bringing on free agent and 2017 NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs following disturbing video of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel was made public.

Johnson has said his request was not linked to the team signing Hunt, although the timing is pretty coincidental.

Last offseason, Johnson signed a lucrative three-year, $15.6 million extension. His contract value is the 13th highest among running backs, according to Spotrac, just behind Panthers running back Christian McCaffery.

From the start, Kitchens has said that Johnson will have a role in the offense — a stance he continued to pound home during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He’s going to be here and he’s going to have a significant role in our offense,” Kitchens said. “He’s a productive player. We are not giving away good players. We want good players. If John can get more good players, I will take them. Don’t worry about the ball. We’ll find enough balls for ’em. We just want good players that can make plays.”

Duke Johnson’s Production with the Cleveland Browns

Johnson had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he does most of his damage in the passing game, Johnson added 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground. His number of carries and catches were career lows.

In his three previous seasons with the Browns, Johnson had over 500 yards receiving, earning him a reputation as a lethal target out of the backfield.

“I only want to be somewhere I’m wanted,’’ Johnson said at minicamp. “At the end of the day, that’s all this is about, being somewhere you’re wanted. In my case, the moment I’m not wanted anymore, I think it’s best that we find a middle ground and we do what’s best for the team. If you don’t want me here, there’s no need to keep me or force me to be here if you don’t want me here.’’

Duke Johnson says he’ll be all in if he is still with the #Browns in September. But he still wants to be traded. pic.twitter.com/W81hlqJohY — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 4, 2019

There’s a chance that the team will keep Johnson for the first eight games of the season while Hunt serves his suspension and then try to find a landing spot for the disgruntled back.

While that makes sense, it would be more beneficial for the team to find a solution sooner rather than later, allowing the new acquisition to run through the playbook and maybe even get in a few preseason games.

Tampa Bay has been mentioned as a potential trade partner for the Browns.

