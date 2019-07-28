Browns Fan Unveils Painting of Cleveland’s ‘Big 3’ at Training Camp

Cleveland Browns fans just can’t get enough of their stars.
A committed Browns fan unveiled a stunning painting of the team’s “Big Three” at training camp on Sunday, depicting wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry along side quarterback Baker Mayfield.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted out a video of the unique piece of art.
The Browns enter the season with a historic level expectations, with the team looking to break a 16-season postseason drought. However, head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t letting the team get ahead of themselves, especially just a few days into training camp.
“Right now, we are just a bunch of good players – a bunch of individuals,” Kitchens said. “Until we do something, that is all we are is a bunch of good players. This is the only business in the world that you hire 90 guys to fire half of them. We are not the Browns yet. We are not the Cleveland Browns yet. We are a bunch of individuals trying to get jobs. In the course of getting jobs, you see who is going to be able to come together and create the Cleveland Browns. When we walk out onto that field, we want everyone to be proud of the product that is out there.”
Baker Mayfield Gets a ‘Dangerous’ Mural in Cleveland
The painting at Browns’ camp wasn’t the first instance of a fan showing their support for the team through art. This week, a mural was unveiled by
Jason Tetlak, an accomplished interactive artist and noted Cleveland Browns fan, will be painting a mural celebrating the team’s QB and his now-famous quote, “I woke up feeling dangerous.”
Mayfield dropped the line after a 28-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last season in which he threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns.
“There is a lot of excitement building around the upcoming season and about the future of the city in general. I think Baker really encapsulates that young, hungry mentality we have in northern Ohio right now, so he was a perfect subject. It’s like the whole area suddenly ‘woke up feeling dangerous,’” Tetlak told News 5 Cleveland. “To have a piece here that my family and friends will be able to see when they cheer on the Browns this fall is definitely special.”
Tetlak unveiled the mural on Saturday on his Instagram. Check it out below.
Baker Mayfield Shows off Mustached New Look at Training Camp
Whoever made that painting will have to update it with Mayfield’s new mustache. Mayfield unveiled the new look at training camp on Sunday.
Mayfield’s mustache has been a topic of conversation before, but not with the Browns. While at Oklahoma, the Heisman winning QB would grow out his stache to let Bedlam rival Oklahoma State know there was a new sheriff in town.
The Browns former No. 1 pick can go with whatever facial hair style he wants if he continues his high-level of play under center in Cleveland. In just 13 starts, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and broke the rookie passing touchdown record, accounting for 27 scores.
The Browns finished 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games, just missing the playoffs but giving fans hope about what was to come.
