Browns Fan Unveils Painting of Cleveland’s ‘Big 3’ at Training Camp

Cleveland Browns fans just can’t get enough of their stars.

A committed Browns fan unveiled a stunning painting of the team’s “Big Three” at training camp on Sunday, depicting wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry along side quarterback Baker Mayfield.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted out a video of the unique piece of art.

Nice painting of the big 3 at #Browns camp today. pic.twitter.com/MtqJSJJYKU — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 28, 2019

The Browns enter the season with a historic level expectations, with the team looking to break a 16-season postseason drought. However, head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t letting the team get ahead of themselves, especially just a few days into training camp.

“Right now, we are just a bunch of good players – a bunch of individuals,” Kitchens said. “Until we do something, that is all we are is a bunch of good players. This is the only business in the world that you hire 90 guys to fire half of them. We are not the Browns yet. We are not the Cleveland Browns yet. We are a bunch of individuals trying to get jobs. In the course of getting jobs, you see who is going to be able to come together and create the Cleveland Browns. When we walk out onto that field, we want everyone to be proud of the product that is out there.”

Baker Mayfield Gets a ‘Dangerous’ Mural in Cleveland

The painting at Browns’ camp wasn’t the first instance of a fan showing their support for the team through art. This week, a mural was unveiled by

Jason Tetlak, an accomplished interactive artist and noted Cleveland Browns fan, will be painting a mural celebrating the team’s QB and his now-famous quote, “I woke up feeling dangerous.”

Mayfield dropped the line after a 28-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last season in which he threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns.