Odell Beckham Jr.-Jarvis Landry Duo Draw LeBron James & D-Wade Comparison

There’s nothing like a good comparison to get Stephen A. Smith on his feet on a Monday morning.

Smith was joined NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin on First Take and the duo broke down the Cleveland Browns, in particular how the wide receiver group will work with two Pro Bowl quality receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry sharing the spotlight catching balls from Baker Mayfield.

Irvin’s optimistic that the union will work because of the history the two wide receivers have as college teammates at LSU and good friends off the field.

“They were boys prior to this union,” Irvin told Smith. “You know basketball. The fact that it worked so well with the boys down in Miami with LeBron and D-Wade is because they were before that union.”

James and Wade are very good friends and part of the NBA’s notorious “Banana Boat” crew.

That comparison sent Stephen A. into a tizzy, before he told Irvin, “That is disrespectful. Don’t you dare compare Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.”

Irvin’s Case For Odell Beckham as Lebron and Jarvis Landry as D-Wade

Irvin responded to Smith by citing the stats and that the duo were basically racing each other to be the top receiver in the league.

Beckham has made the Pro Bowl in three of his five seasons, missing the selection the last two years as he’s dealt with injuries that have kept him off the field for a combined 16 games. Beckham has hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games

No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league than Landry, who is a four-time Pro Bowl pick. Landry has racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while recording 481 receptions.

“They were the two best out here playing wide receiver,” Irvin said, before being interrupted by Smith.

“Are you saying that Jarvis Landry is on the same level as Dwyane Wade was at basketball in that particular point in time?” Smith said. “Are you doing that?”

Irvin cited an experience he had with Landry at the combine, when the LSU product hurt his hamstring. Irvin went over to calm him down but he said that Landry didn’t want to talk to him.

“Jarvis Landry has heart down in his toes,” Irvin said. “Dwyane Wade has heart down in his toes.”

Most of the conversation from there is incoherent as Irvin says he’s “contaminating the room with knowledge.”

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry Have Tight Bond

Both Beckham and Landry have talked about how crazy it is that they ended up on the same roster. The duo starred at LSU together, from a strong connection that has persisted through their NFL careers.

“I feel like a little kid, how much excitement I have to be back with this guy who changed my life forever,” Beckham said during his training camp press conference. “He’s truly inspired me to be who I am, be the man that I am. This is one of the best men that I know in my entire life. Just to be reunited with him feels great.”

