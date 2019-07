Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns has been released by the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hurns signed a deal with the team before last season. He played just one season with the Cowboys and suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2018.

He will test the free agent market as his injury is behind him this season.

Update!

A source informed tells me this came down to money. They offered him a lower number and Hurns wouldn’t agree to it. Unfortunate, well liked player in the #Cowboys locker room. https://t.co/8Vdg78Uzxt — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 23, 2019

Another source informed on the release of Allen Hurns adds this: the story should center around the sacrifice he has made to get himself ready to compete. For a player who was already highly respected in the building to now garner even more respect says a lot about him. 1/2 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 23, 2019

Everyone marveled at the approach he took in his rehab.” I’m told Director of rehabilitation Britt Brown was in lock step with Allen the whole time. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 23, 2019

Schefter’s original tweet:

Cowboys wanted Allen Hurns back at a lower price, but he wanted to test the market. So Hurns gets his wish. https://t.co/kZXOrynNR3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2019

