Is Darren Sproles a Perfect Fit for the Chiefs?

The Kareem Hunt era is officially over in Kansas City. The Chiefs will move forward this season with Damien Williams and Carlos Hyde. There is one veteran free agent that seems like a match made in heaven, Darren Sproles.

Williams played in all 16 games for the Chiefs last season. He did not become a regular player until late in the season. He finished 2018 with 50 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns. There is an optimism in Kansas City that he will be able to succeed as a starter. Hyde will be playing for his third team in two seasons in 2019. He played 14 games combined for the Browns and Jaguars and did not score a touchdown.

Kansas City had one of the most explosive offenses in football last season. Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of the league, Travis Kelce continued to be one of the best tight ends in the league, and Tyreek Hill had the breakout season that the Chiefs were waiting for. With Hunt out of the picture, the Chiefs will have to platoon running backs. In Andy Reid’s system, Sproles is a perfect fit.

Reid uses running backs in the passing game frequently. If you are a back who can catch a pass and run after the catch, there is a good chance that you will be successful in Reid’s system. There has been few who have done it better than Sproles over the years. From San Diego to New Orleans to Philadelphia, Sproles has found success wherever he went. At 36 years old, teams might be turned off by the veteran. There is no sign of retirement coming from Sproles.

Sproles was recently seen working out with Drew Brees. The idea has circulated about a reunion in New Orleans for Sproles, where he played the best football of his career. With Mahomes at quarterback ad Reid as the head coach, Sproles could find himself in the perfect situation. Williams is a strong back that the Chiefs are confident in, however, he is not a proven three down back. Sproles would add depth at the position and be the perfect pass catcher out of the backfield.