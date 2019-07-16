DeMarcus Lawrence Calls for ‘Madden Strike’ & Disses J.J. Watt

Don’t expect DeMarcus Lawrence to be playing much Madden this season unless the number next to his name gets adjusted.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive end took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with his rating, which came in at 89 overall despite 25 sacks over the last two seasons.

“Hold up, [EA Sports],” Lawrence tweeted. “[You’re] not just going to disrespeck me like that with an 89 and get away with it. PUT. SOME. RESPECK. ON. MY. NAME. UNTIL THEN COWBOYS NATION IS ON MADDEN STRIKE! RT @dallascowboys Nation show em we ain’t playin bih.”

Lawrence is the sixth highest rated defensive end in the game behind J.J. Watt (97 overall) of the Texans, Calais Campbell (92) of the Jaguars, Myles Garrett (91) of the Browns, Cameron Jordan (91) of the Saints and Brandon Graham of the Eagles, who is also rated 89.

Lawrence went on to post a fan’s screenshot of his stats beside Watt’s, which showed that the Cowboys defensive end has 28 more total tackles than the Texans All-Pro since 2015 and just one less sack. Lawrence also has one interception while Watt did not pick off a pass over that span.

“This a historic rating? Or we ranking on production?,” Lawrence asked on Twitter, directing the question at the Madden EA Sports account.

Just like his pass-rush, Lawrence is relentless in his pursuit of an explanation. But for now, it looks like he’ll be leaving the disk in the box until at least the first wave of rating updates. He can spend the time counting his money after getting paid by the Cowboys this offseason with the richest deal in franchise history.

Best of the Rest: Dallas Cowboys Madden Ratings

While Lawrence might be on the outside looking in, the Cowboys have five players rated 90 or higher. Leading the way is Pro Bowl guard Zach Martin, who comes in at 96 overall. His offensive line buddies Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith are both 94 overall, giving the Cowboys one of the best offensive line units in the game.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is the team’s highest rated skill position player, garnering a 94 overall rating. He’s the second ranked running back, behind only Todd Gurley III of the Rams, who was rated 97.

Dak Prescott’s rating is probably the most puzzling out of the Cowboys key players, coming in 81 overall and ranked among the lower tier of starting quarterbacks. Prescott is 32-16 as a starter and helped lead the Cowboys to the NFC East crown last season. He’s started every game of his career over his three seasons with the Cowboys, collecting 10,876 yards and 67 touchdowns. He’s tossed 25 interception.

Others of note include: corner Byron Jones (91 overall), wide receiver Amari Cooper (89), OLB Leighton Vander Esch (86) and MLB Jaylon Smith (85). See the full ratings for Cowboys players by clicking here.

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jaylon Smith Says Cowboys Will ‘Cut Check’ When Time’s Right