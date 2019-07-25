Dwayne Haskins Earns Familiar Praise From Redskins Teammates and Coaches

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins has started the first of what fans hopes are many training camp practices in a Burgundy and Gold uniform.

The first-round draft pick completed his first-ever training camp practice to mix reviews. The former Ohio State star made some impressive throws but also had several errant attempts. His staus in the pocket are impressive with size and a live arm but the rookie signal-caller needs to be refined at the position.

The one attribute that has jumped off of the charts for Haskins and not gone unnoticed by his fellow teammates and coach Jay Gruden is his poise.

“I think the one thing that you can’t gauge – and it’s still early – but it’s the poise factor,” Gruden said. “I think he’s got great poise for a young player. You watch him in college, he had great poise. He played at Ohio State and he had some big-time games and the poise he displayed in the pocket carried over to the OTAs. People were around him, I know he knew he wasn’t getting hit, but still, his ability to move his feet in the pocket kept his eyes downfield, and make plays outside of the pocket was very exciting. I think he’s got a great demeanor about himself. I don’t think he lets one play affect his next play, which is very very important for a quarterback in the National Football League.”

Second-year running back Derrius Guice spoke highly of Haskins after practice and mentioned the young QBs demeanor as well.

The main thing I want to point out about Dwayne is he’s very mature,” Guice said to media after practice. “For a quarterback getting in hear and getting it down early, he’s very mature. He’s very consistent. He’s in the playbook hard and he knows what’s going on. It’s good to see guys like Case [Keenum] and Colt McCoy, and all those guys come in and now exactly what to do and see Dwayne come right in behind them and know exactly what to do. So like I said for a rookie to come in and do that, that’s big. We need that so that’s big. And those guys are helping every step of the way.”

Haskins will have every opportunity to make an early impression on coaches and teammates during training camp and into the preseason. With a potential stalemate between Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and the Redskins, Haskins may have more time to develop behind Keenum and McCoy and not be forced into action.

Regardless, the rookie has made a nice impression on the organization with the way he has carried himself in the early days of his pro career.