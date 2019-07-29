DeSean Jackson & Carson Wentz Hook Up for Amazing TD at Eagles Camp [LOOK]

The Carson Wentz-to-DeSean Jackson connection is only getting stronger by the day. The two have a natural chemistry that some quarterback-receiver combos work on cultivating for years and years. Simply put, Wentz and Jackson are going to be scary for opposing defenses.

Wentz was hitting Jackson consistently 30 to 40 yards down the sideline with “bucket” throws at Monday’s training camp practice, according to reporters on the scene. The two hooked up for their first camp touchdown early in the two-hour session with a monster throw on a go-route about 40 yards down the field. It was a recurring theme that dominated the Twitter-sphere.

We have our first Wentz-DeSean TD of Training Camp — Wentz just hit him around 40 yards down the field on a perfect pass for the TD #eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 29, 2019

Carson just hit DeSean on an absolutely beautiful, deep pass into double coverage. This will be a recurring theme. #Eagles — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) July 29, 2019

Carson-to-DeSean = automatic. Beauty to the sideline. Bucket throws. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 29, 2019

Carson Wentz with another deep completion on the money to DeSean Jackson, this time on a corner. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 29, 2019

Wentz & Jackson Building Strong Connection

The Eagles quarterback has quickly identified Jackson as his new favorite target, and the two have been spending extra time working out once the whistle blows at the end of the day. Wentz and Jackson also got together in the spring for a friendly throw-and-catch session.

“We were able to practice in the spring and kind of just get our timing together,” Jackson told NBC Sports’ Marc Farzetta. “Just work hard toward one common goal, which was to get better. He’s a young quarterback [Wentz], but he’s where he needs to be and he’s going to continuously work and try to strive at any given time to get better.”

Something ‘Special’ Happening in Philadelphia

Wentz has been nothing but complimentary when talking about one of his newest teammates, for both his skill on the field and his leadership off it. The quarterback has never been in a huddle with a player as fast as Jackson, and he’s making the most of it. Wentz has described the speedy receiver as “awesome” and a “great teammate” on multiple occasions.

“He’s awesome,” Wentz told reporters, via ESPN. “He’s so far been a great teammate. Comes in, works hard. Obviously, I’ve learned he’s pretty fast. He’s a pretty smooth runner. People might say he’s getting up there in age, but he can still go. So I’m excited to just keep building that chemistry with him both on the field and off the field. He’s a great teammate, and I think we’re going to do something special with him.”

Carson Wentz to DeSean to start drills. pic.twitter.com/4NnAJOsqdS — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) May 28, 2019

Orlando Scandrick Will Wear No. 45

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick made his Eagles debut Monday and was wearing No. 45 on his jersey. The long-time Cowboy played mostly as the Eagles’ second-team cornerback in their nickel package at his first practice with the team. Scandrick, who was in Dallas for nine seasons, has started 76 games in his 10-year NFL career with nine interceptions to his credit. He has also made 443 combined tackles, including 27 tackles for loss.

“I wanted to find a team with a winning culture,” Scandrick told reporters. “I’m gonna work my butt off to do whatever they want me to do.”

At this point, Scandrick appears to be nothing more than a camp body. However, with a rash of injuries in the secondary — Jalen Mills (foot), Ronald Darby (knee) and Cre’Von LeBlanc (undisclosed) — there may be a need for more depth at the position.