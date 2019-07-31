WATCH: Eagles Fan Gets Epic Tattoo Autographed by Jalen Mills

One diehard Eagles fan recently showed off an intricate back tattoo featuring three Eagles players and a drawn-to-scale model of Lincoln Financial Field. The colorful design will be etched on his body for eternity as another way to honor Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl championship.

In an Instagram story posted by Jalen Mills, a man named Justin Nielson reveals an Eagles-themed back tattoo with the likenesses of Mills, Corey Clement and Ronald Darby. The cornerback can be seen taking a sharpie pen and adding his John Hancock underneath Mills’ image. His autograph joins the ink stains of both Clement and Darby on the most famous back in Eagles’ history. There is also a sketch of Lincoln Financial Field, with the headline: Notorious.

Updating the Eagles Injured Secondary

Jalen Mills still isn’t practicing at training camp as he recovers from a foot injury. Neither are Ronald Darby (knee) and Cre’Von LeBlanc (foot). With those guys out, Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas have been manning the starting cornerback spots on the outside. Sidney Jones has been mixing in and seeing time in nickel packages. All three have looked really good at camp and super aggressive, especially Douglas.

Rasul Douglas is confident the defense won the day #Eagles pic.twitter.com/GnavubmbX3 — Dave Uram (@MrUram) July 30, 2019

Douglas made a highlight-reel play Tuesday where he poked the ball out on a back-shoulder fade to Alshon Jeffery. He has made a staggering case so far in camp to be the starter in the opener. On Wednesday, he made an impressive deflection on a Nate Sudfeld pass that landed in the arms of safety Tre Sullivan.

Eagles Wide Receivers Tops in NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles have the top-rated wide receivers unit in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The stats-driven website ranked them No. 1 out of all 32 teams in a recent analysis, putting the talented skill group above both the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. The Cleveland Browns, despite having Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., came in at No. 6 on the list.

The Eagles’ addition of speedster DeSean Jackson seemed to be the tipping point, per Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles took steps this offseason to improve what was already an above-average unit in 2018 with the additions of DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Jackson showed last year that he hasn’t lost a step, leading all NFL players with 50-plus targets in average depth of target at 19.6 yards while grading 25th at the position. Arcega-Whiteside came in at 23rd on the PFF Big Board after hauling in a draft class-leading 19 contested catches in 2018.

PFF ranks the Eagles receiving core the best in the NFL with guys like Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Desean Jackson, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside leading the way. pic.twitter.com/U96XR1rbaT — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) July 31, 2019

Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh was asked about Jackson’s leadership and ability to stretch the field. He had nothing but compliments.

“He’s uniquely talented and can do just about anything that you ask him to do from a route and physical standpoint,” Groh said. “That’s a lot of fun as a coach, to say, “Hey, run this route,” and you can just say it and he gets it and he can go out there and do it and beat whoever is trying to stop him from doing that. That’s exciting as a coach.”

