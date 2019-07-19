Philadelphia Eagles Sign Darren Sproles

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing Darren Sproles into training camp. The veteran running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Sproles will join a crowded backfield that includes Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Wendall Smallwood, Josh Adams and Boston Scott. Obviously, Sproles has added value as an explosive return man.

Sproles had been vocal about his desire to play this season for any team that wants him. In addition to the Eagles, he had cited the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers as the squads high on his wish list. He has repeatedly said: “If the right team calls, then I’ll go back.”

Sproles did flash signs of life for the Eagles last season and racked up 280 all-purpose yards in six games down the stretch.

The 13-year pro had also been keeping in football shape this offseason, most notably working out with Eagles second-year back Donnel Pumphrey. Sproles still “got that edge.” It will be interesting to see what kind of role the Eagles have for him in 2019.