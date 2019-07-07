World Cup Golden Boot Winner 2019: Standings for Most Goals

Heading into the World Cup final, it was a tight race for the Golden Boot, the common award in soccer given to the player with the most goals. We will be updating our standings as soon as the USA-Netherlands match concludes. Only four players scored five or more goals in the tournament. Two USWNT teammates are fighting for the title as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White all have six goals. Australia’s Sam Kerr had five goals and is in fourth place.

While Morgan admitted that she would like for a USWNT player to win the award, the striker noted the team was focused on trying to win another World Cup.

“I’d first like to say that I’d like someone on our team to win the Golden Boot,” Morgan told Yahoo Sports. “Of course it would be a great accolade,” she conceded, before making sure to add, “That’s not my goal, my goal is to help this team win a World Cup.”

White’s former teammate Rachel Yankey discussed the English striker’s game in an interview with Goal.com.

“Ells has been brilliant,” Yankey told Goal. “You always know she’s going to work hard but now she puts the goals in consistently, and she always looks a threat.”

Here is a look at the final Golden Boot standings for the 2019 World Cup.

World Cup Golden Boot Standings 2019