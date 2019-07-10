Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Jerseys (2019)

Two superstars are hoping to put Brooklyn back on the NBA map.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are joining forces to team up with the Nets, with hopes of bringing the franchise its first NBA title.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are joining forces to team up with the Nets, with hopes of bringing the franchise its first NBA title.

And now you can get the latest KD and Kyrie Nets jerseys and gear. Be ready for the upcoming season by throwing your support behind No. 7 (Durant) and No. 11 (Irving) or other team gear like shirts, hoodies, and hats.

There a couple of different kinds of jerseys available. The Nike Swingman Jersey Icon Edition and the Fanatics Branded Fastbreak Replica Jersey Icon Edition.

The Nike jersey is made of 100 percent and is highlighted by Dri-Fit technology, which is designed to wick away moisture to keep you dry and cool. The Black jersey has a classic design and features a crew neck, heat-sealed NBA and brand logos, straight hemline, a tagless collar for added comfort, twill applique graphics, and a woven jock tag at hem. It is machine washable and officially licensed.

The Fanatics Fastbreak jersey is also made of 100 percent polyester has a “FanFit” for an on-court look. Some of its top features include: FanFlex/Flexible Shields, which are lightweight, flexible crests and patches that fold easily; FanShield, which is light and breathable fabric to keep you cool and dry; and FanTex, which helps with durability and comfort.

