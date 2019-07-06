One of the league’s most promising young stars and the only member of the Lakers’ young nucleus that they held onto in the Anthony Davis trade, Kyle Kuzma looks to step into a large role for a team expected to contend for an NBA title. With the addition of DeMarcus Cousins/JaVale McGee, Danny Green, and Rajon Rondo in free agency, Kuzma is likely pushed out of a possible starting role and into a spot as the first man off the bench.

This could serve the versatile forward well as his emerging prowess as a scorer has seen him climb to nearly averaging 20 points per game. Used to playing against starting-caliber opponents, a move to the bench and a heavy dosage of minutes off it could turn Kuzma into one of the league’s most dangerous weapons.

Kyle Kuzma Could Offer Lakers Possible Sixth Man of the Year Candidate

Beyond simply getting more run time against bench players, Kuzma’s move to the bench and ability to contribute high-quality minutes allows the Lakers a ton of flexibility in how they stagger playing Davis and James at the two forward positions. Kuzma’s ability to step into either role should serve the Lakers well as they can afford to essentially always keep one star on the court.

Kuzma already showed that he could thrive in a floor-spacing role alongside LeBron James and assuming his three-point shot trends back to where it was his rookie year, there isn’t any reason to believe he isn’t in for another big season. As the first man off the bench, Kuzma could still see a heavy dosage of minutes in the range of what he previously played (around 30 mpg) and should likely see an uptick in production given the quality of talent that now surrounds him on the Lakers’ roster.

Lakers Sign Flurry of Free Agents, Including DeMarcus Cousins, After Kawhi Leonard Decision

Following Leonard’s blockbuster decision to head to the Clippers, the Lakers went on a spending spree to try and maximize the money they had leftover. First, they brought on Leonard’s longtime teammate Danny Green before adding on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee the same night. In the morning, the Lakers would go on to add Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, and Rajon Rondo to the roster as well – the latter two on team-friendly veteran minimum deals.

While Cousins is coming off yet another injury sustained in the playoffs, his potential upside is tremendous and he has a history and chemistry playing alongside not only Anthony Davis but Rajon Rondo. As long as Cousins can stay healthy, he could be in for an absolutely massive season and an epic bounce-back campaign.

The Lakers still have some money and spots to fill out on the roster so expect a few more signings to trickle in before the Lakers finalize the Anthony Davis trade and essentially set their roster.