Lakers Have ‘Assurances’ on Kawhi Leonard From LeBron James [Report]

The pursuit of Kawhi Leonard in NBA free agency is heating up, and the Los Angeles Lakers appear to have a lead, at least in their own minds. This stems largely from the fact that there have been rumblings that both LeBron James and Magic Johnson have put on the full-court press with recruiting. Beyond that, the duo has added some extra reason for positivity if you’re a Lakers fan.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers believe they’re “firmly in the lead” for Leonard, thanks to recruiting effort and “assurances” from LeBron and Magic.

“The Lakers, as we’ve been saying for more than a week now, believe they are firmly in the lead largely through the recruiting efforts and assurances made on separate fronts from Magic Johnson and LeBron James …”

This is a big deal, as it points to the fact that both LeBron and Magic have been active in the recruitment process. While Johnson’s role was expected to come as an outsider and there was chatter that James would get in the mix, this means the Lakers star has put himself in the middle of the team’s pursuit.

