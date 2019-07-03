DeMarcus Cousins Free Agency: Heat Writer Reacts to Boogie in South Beach

DeMarcus Cousins heading to the Miami Heat?

DeMarcus Cousins to Miami is the "hope" a person close to Cousins shared. "An in shape DeMarcus is a healthy DeMarcus. I hope he goes there." https://t.co/yD5Ve1dIUs — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

Longtime NBA writer, Ira Winderman addressed it in his Ask Ira column when he was asked by a reader if it made to sign Cousins if the price was right.

“The “price is right” portion of your question is key particularly with DeMarcus Cousins having foregone so much in salary in recent years,” replied Winderman, who has covered the Miami Heat for every one of their seasons for the Sun Sentinel.

“Ultimately, the salary portion of the equation could come down to how far below the hard-cap barrier the Heat can drop, in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade. As for the basketball element, it comes down to whether DeMarcus would be amenable to playing off the bench, with the Heat likely leaning toward a Bam Adebayo-Kelly Olynyk opening pairing. The advantage with a player like Cousins is the outside shot, something that Olynyk and Meyers Leonard also can offer, which meshes with Adebayo’s offensive repertoire.”

“His market has been really thin,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “Get Up!”

“His hope had been that teams who had significant salary cap space — who missed out on their No. 1 priority, their No. 2 priority — might turn to him even on a one-year deal.

“And he’d be able to get a $12 [million], $15 [million] $18 [million], $20 million annual deal. That money simply isn’t out there for Boogie Cousins. And certainly it looks like he’ll be back on a one-year deal somewhere and probably even below the mid-level exception.”

A four-time NBA All Star, Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal last summer to play for the Golden State Warriors.

This was of course after suffering a serious Achilles injury two seasons ago as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans where he averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for New Orleans Pelicans before tearing his Achilles.

This season, Cousins returned to the Warriors’ lineup and Boogie posted an impressive 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30 regular-season games for the Warriors.

“It’s a team full of high IQs,” Cousins told me in September.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball. All of us know how to play the game of basketball.”

“We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he told me.

“You can mold them into whatever you want them to be.”

Cousins who had never appeared in the NBA Playoffs until this season suffered a partially torn quadriceps in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

He missed 14 NBA Playoff games, but did return to the Warriors’ lineup in time for the NBA Finals.

“I don’t know. I’m open-minded. We will see what happens,” he told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Headed into the NBA offseason, it was believed that the New York Knicks were interested. They ended up siging Julius Randle.

The Golden State Warriors entered NBA free agency able to sign DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year tender of $6.4 million.

That has changed in the last few days with the Warriors re-signing Kevon Looney and the Kevin Durant sign and trade deal that brought D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors.

“He’s loyal,” Cousins’ high school coach, Otis Hughley told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast last summer.

“I think everybody is trying to play leverage.

“And hoping that everybody would fall out so they could get him for 10 cents on the dollar. DeMarcus is way too smart for that.”