Mitch Petrus Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Razorback Mitch Petrus, who drafted by the New York Giants in the 2010 NFL Draft, has died.

He was only 32-years-old, and, his death was confirmed by KATV. The cause of death is listed as heat stroke.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Petrus Was an Offensive Guard for the Razorbacks

A 2014 article by Razorbacks.com called Mitch Petrus “the great walk-on triumph.”

“After deciding to walk on with the Razorbacks instead of going to a Division-II school, Mitch Petrus showed he can play at the highest level of college football by becoming a starting offensive guard for the Razorbacks,” the article states. “He moved from fullback to guard his junior season in 2007 and started 12 games.”

He was an offensive lineman of the week. “He earned second-team All-SEC honors that season. In 2008, he was a pre-season All-SEC second team selection, but he redshirted. Now, he’s back for his final year of eligibility and starting at guard again,” the team’s site reports.

2. Mitch Petrus Graduated From Carlisle High School in Arkansas, Where He Set a State Record for Tackles

Petrus was also a standout football player in high school.

“During his high school years in Carlisle, Ark., Petrus garnered many accolades including AA Conference Lineman of the Year, all-conference selection and all-state selection,” according to Razorbacks.com.

“During his junior season, he set the state record for tackles with 39 as a linebacker. He led the state in tackles his senior season with 306, including 145 solo tackles. Not only was he a big performer on the football field he was also selected to the all-state team in basketball.”

3. Petrus Played in a Band Called Sledgehammer

The Razorbacks.com article described Petrus’s other interests. Among them: He was in a band called Sledgehammer.

“He is also an avid guitar player and is in a band called Sledgehammer that includes fullback John Durmon, wide receiver Lucas Miller, safety Matt Harris and other local musicians,” the site reported. “Petrus has been playing guitar since high school, but he wasn’t very serious about until the last year.”

“I gave up video games because I was playing them way too much,” Petrus said to Razorbacks.com. “So I decided to pick up my guitar and really learn how to play it.” He told the site his band was “southern rock basically. It’s a combination of Guns N’ Roses and Led Zeppelin with a metal tone to it.”

4. Petrus Played for the Giants & Other Teams

According to 5 News, Mitch Petrus was drafted by the New York Giants during the 2010 NFL Draft. “He was picked 16th in the fifth round of the draft. He was on the team that beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI,” the site reported.

He played two seasons for the Giants and then played for the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. In 2013, the Titans waived him and he returned to Arkansas, 5 News reported.

He lived in Lonoke.

5. The Cause of Death Was Heat Stroke

Petrus died at the hospital after being rushed there on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

According to Arkansas Online, he died of a heat-related illness. According to Arkansas Online, he had been working all day outside and in his family’s shop and “reported feeling ill…The cause of death was listed as heat stroke.”

Temperatures were in the 90s, and there was a heat advisory in the area, the newspaper reported.