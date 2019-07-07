Netherlands Goalie Height: Sari Van Veenendaal Not as Tall as It Appears

Among the many storylines of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is Netherlands goalie Sari van Veenendaal, who’s put together an impressive stretch of play. Her performances have helped Netherlands make a run to the World Cup Final, where they face the United States Women’s National Team.

Through the three group stage games, Netherlands allowed just two goals, outscoring opponents 6-2 and emerging from Group E with the full nine points. The play of van Veenendaal during the knockout stage was even more impressive, as she allowed one goal in the first round against Japan, but posted shutouts against Italy and Sweden to follow.

One thing many soccer fans noticed about van Veenedaal is her height and reach, which isn’t surprising, although she’s actually not as tall as it may appear to viewers.

Netherlands Goalie Height: Sari van Veenendaal Stands 5 Feet 9 Inches

Although van Veenendaal appears to tower over the other players on the field, she’s listed anywhere from 5 foot 9 inches tall to 5 foot 11. But on the official World Cup website, she comes in at 180 centimeters, which equates to right around 5 foot 9.

For comparison’s sake, van Veenendall, who’s 29 years old, is roughly around the same height as a number of the USWNT forwards. This includes standing just a bit taller than Carli Lloyd (5 foot 8), Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe (5 foot 7). Christen Press and Tobin Heath both stand 5 foot 6 while van Veenendaal towers over Mallory Pugh, who’s just 5 foot 4.

Although van Veenendall may be slightly shorter than the 5 foot 11 which is pitched in some places, she has quite a inches on USWNT goalie Alyssa Naeher, who’s listed at roughly 5 foot 7 and 1/2.