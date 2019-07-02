Raiders’ Derek Carr Among Top Bets to Win Prestigious NFL Award

Despite having the odds against him, Oakland Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr has been getting a lot of love from bettors. The Superbook at the Westgate Las Vegas sportsbook only gave Carr 100-1 odds to win the NFL MVP in 2019. That gives Carr the same odds to win the MVP as rookies Kyler Murray and Joey Bosa. While Carr struggled at times the last two years, he was third in NFL MVP voting after the 2016 season and he could’ve won had he not gotten hurt in week 16 of that season. With a new look offense and a second year in coach Jon Gruden’s system, Carr could surprise a lot of people in 2019.

Odds Aren’t Stopping the Bettors

While Vegas isn’t confident in Carr’s chances at winning the MVP, that hasn’t stopped bettors from investing the big bucks on his chances. According to Bleacher Report Betting, Carr ranks fifth on “Most-Bet Players to Win NFL MVP.” He’s behind Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky being the number one guy is surprising considering he hasn’t shown that he’s an MVP candidate in the past.

Mitch Trubisky is the most popular bet to win MVP 😮 (via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/az69uQKir1 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) July 1, 2019

Elliott, Barkley and Mayfield make a lot of sense as MVP candidates because they all have proven to be the top guys on their teams. Carr being number five is interesting because it’s entirely possible that he makes some people a lot of money. The Raiders offensive roster is the best its been since Carr joined the team and he’s already proven himself as an MVP candidate when he’s surrounded with talent. While many may balk at the idea that Carr is an MVP candidate, 100-1 odds on a player who was an MVP candidate just three seasons ago is a very enticing bet.

The Raiders offense will look almost completely different in 2019. Not only did they add big names on the offensive line, they also added wide receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. Brown and Williams give Carr the best-receiving duo he’s ever had and will give him a chance to show off his vaunted deep ball accuracy. Plus, don’t discount rookies like running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow being instant contributors. Jacobs isn’t just a threat as a runner, he’s also got skill outside of the backfield.

Derek Carr deep ball to Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/IjijUCRzrA — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 4, 2019

Outsiders might think it’s crazy that Carr is getting that much MVP love from bettors, but it’s not as outrageous as one might think. Antonio Brown is good enough to make Carr look like an MVP candidate, even he doesn’t play as well as he has in the past. Don’t be surprised if Carr puts up big numbers in 2019 and makes his way into the MVP conversation.

