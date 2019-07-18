In 2019, the Oakland Raiders should be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL. The team went into 2018 with a lot of intrigue because it marked Jon Gruden’s return to the silver and black. The season looked like it might be off to a good start after putting up an admirable effort against a loaded Los Angeles Rams team. However, things went off the rails quick and the Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL. The season was marred by drama and uncertainty after a couple of big trades. While 2018 was a disappointment in almost every sense of the word, the outlook for 2019 is looking much better.

Raiders Are Among Most Improved Teams in NFL, Says Analyst

Since 2018 was such a disappointing year for the Raiders, the team did a lot to make sure they don’t replicate that failure in 2019. Gone are players that were discontent like Amari Cooper and in are players like Antonio Brown, who couldn’t be happier to be in Oakland. The Raiders have a new front office with the addition of GM Mike Mayock and the roster looks very different than a year ago. What was once the oldest roster in the NFL in 2018 is now a younger and more athletic squad. This has lead to some analyst speculating that the Raiders are set to be one of the most improved teams in the NFL.

5 Most Improved Teams (Biggest jump in wins this season)

1) SF

2) JAX

3) OAK

4) NYJ

5) ATL — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) July 18, 2019

Former NFL scout turned NFL Network analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, recently took to Twitter to peg the Raiders as one of the five most improved teams in the NFL. The Raiders are just behind the San Fransico 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars on his list. Notable additions the Raiders made were the aforementioned Antonio Brown, offensive lineman Trent Brown and linebacker Vontaze Burfict, among others. That’s a serious haul of talent and could mean big things for the Raiders in 2019. The Raiders face an absolutely brutal schedule in 2019 so a playoff run will be difficult, but definitely, don’t be surprised if the Raiders’ record is much better.

Brotherly Love

One of the few names in media that consistently shows the Raiders love is another NFL Network analyst in David Carr. David Carr is the older brother of Raiders starting QB Derek Carr, so there could be some nepotism though, but David Carr is a professional and wouldn’t straight up lie to please his brother. He recently took to “NFL Total Access” to heap praise upon Antonio Brown’s work ethic.

"When your best players are your hardest workers, you're gonna have a great football team." The @NFLTotalAccess crew on @AB84. pic.twitter.com/vzRxxZH63N — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) July 18, 2019

“When your best players are your hardest workers, you’re gonna have a great football team,” said Carr.

David Carr has some good insight because he and his brother are very close so his words should get Raiders fans really excited. Antonio Brown’s legendary work ethic seems to be infectious and that could only mean good things for a team that didn’t look like they had much spark a year ago. Brown brings a certain amount of glamor and potential drama to the team, but he also brings a swagger and a leadership quality that will be incredibly valuable when things get tough during the season.

