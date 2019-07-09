Training camp is around the corner for the Oakland Raiders and we’re poised to learn a lot about the team in the coming months, especially the rookies. The Raiders added a lot of rookies at the top of the draft and many of them are poised to be big contributors on the team. At this juncture, it looks like at least Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram are on track to be starters. The Raiders will be much younger in 2019 and that influx of youth should help bring energy to a team that was very lifeless a year ago. The Raiders rookie class are filled with fun personalities. The team has decided to release a three-part miniseries about the rookies.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

First Episode of Raiders’ ‘More Than Rookies’ Miniseries [WATCH]

In the first episode of the More Than Rookies miniseries, we get to hear from a lot of the young guys. The rookie the Raiders selected in the 2019 NFL draft, Clelin Ferrell, gets to speak first. We also hear from other first-round picks Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram. One theme is clear: all the new Raiders love the way they look in silver and black.

Suprinsgly, a star from Netflix’s Last Chance U show, Ronald Ollie gets the spotlight in the first episode. The defensive lineman out of FCS Nicholls State went undrafted and was signed by the Raiders as a free agent. Ollie’s back story is somehow even more astounding than his Josh Jacobs‘. His mother was killed by his father in a murder-suicide when he was just a kid. Ollie has overcome a lot to make it this far and even him making it on an NFL roster is an achievement. Don’t be surprised if you hear a lot more about Ollie when HBO and the Hard Knocks crew comes around.

There wasn’t too much notable information to come from the first episode of the miniseries. It’s more about how the rookies are handling the transition of going to school and entering the NFL. Definitely give it a watch if you’re interested in learning more about the Raiders rookie class.

READ NEXT: Predicting How Every Raiders Draft Pick Will Do in 2019

