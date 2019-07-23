Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 23

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by Odell Beckham Jr. opening up about the trade that landed him in Cleveland and his contemplating retirement a few years ago, in August’s GQ cover story.

We also take a look at the Twins turning a rare triple play against the Yankees in a battle of division leaders and Tim Duncan returning to San Antonio as an assistant coach.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Felt ‘Disrespected’ by the New York Giants, Contemplated Retirement



The electric but sometimes enigmatic superstar Odell Beckham Jr. is featured in GQ’s August cover story and his transparency has made a few headlines. In the interview with GQ, Beckham Jr. opened up about everything from the recent trade that landed him in Cleveland to his feelings about the New York Giants organization to his musical taste and hairstyle.

Beckham Jr. was shockingly traded to the Cleveland Browns this past March, and the former number one draft pick of the New York Giants says he felt “disrespected” by the organization for the move.

“My initial reaction was not disappointment. … I felt disrespected. Like, after everything I’ve done for them,” Beckham said in the interview with GQ. He’d go on to say that he felt that he played a big role in the attention the team got over the last few seasons, despite their lack of success.

“I felt disrespected because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That’s just real rap. I’m not sitting here like, ‘It’s because of me.’ But let’s just be real. That’s why we’re still getting prime-time games. I felt disrespected they weren’t even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what’s going on.”

Beckham Jr. was not pleased with how things transpired at the hands of Giants GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur, telling GQ:

“But then to be called like that and then be texted by your coach and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I heard the news.’ Yeah, you heard the news? It happened because of you. The reason I’m gone is because of you. It was just tough because of the way I initially felt. On the other side of it, I was excited about a new start because I had been … honestly, I had been praying to God the season before this season for a change.”

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL All-Pro signed a five-year extension with the Giants before last season that was potentially worth $95 million. Beckham Jr. missed the final four games of the year due to a leg injury, as the Giants suffered a disappointing 5-11 season.

The 26-year-old star receiver admitted to GQ that he even contemplated walking away from the game over the last few seasons and wonders how his life would have been if he had played another sport.

“Literally every day. Especially on those days I’m down. I could’ve done any sport in the world,” said Beckham Jr. “Not many people know, but I used to talk to my momma and I’d be like, ‘Ma, if I was done doing this now, would you still be proud of me? And this was a couple of years ago, about two or three years ago.”

Beckham Jr. now gets to turn the page and start a new in Cleveland, where he will team up with his best friend Jarvis Landry, who he had played with in college at LSU. Together, the duo of Beckham Jr. and Landry, combined with the talents of upstart quarterback Baker Mayfield, make the Browns must-watch football every Sunday.

“I’m so excited about the opportunity that I have to be in Cleveland,” says Beckham Jr. “I think it goes for everything I stand for when I talk about legendary. The Catch was cool. It was legendary, in a sense. But legendary is going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship.

PLAY OF THE DAY: Twins Turn Triple Play to Open Statement Series Against Yankees



The first-place Minnesota Twins are getting their shot this week to make a statement on the big stage against the American League East-leading New York Yankees, and they started in rare form on Monday night.

With the first two runners having reached with walks, the Twins turned a triple play against the Yankees in the top of the first inning, when Edwin Encarnacion hit a grounder to third baseman Luis Arraez who tagged third and threw to Jonathan Schoop at second who went on to complete the play by firing to first baseman Miguel Sanó.

The Twins would ride the momentum of the 13th triple play in team history to a series-opening 8-6 win over the Yankees.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

Laughs and tears were shared as Tyler Skaggs' friends, family and teammates came to remember him. He "was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the most important game of all: the game of life." #Angels https://t.co/ywhMGDNUk5 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 22, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play the second game of their important series on Tuesday night, as both teams jockey for position in the American League Wild Card standings.Tonight, 7:10 p.m ET

CYCLING: Tour de France

With the Alps looming, the Tour de France enters its final week with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe in possession of the yellow jersey but his lead narrowing. The final rest day is now behind them, as the competitors get back at it with Stage 16 on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, 7 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

