Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 14

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, highlighted by Simona Halep crushing Serena Williams in a stunning final to become the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon title.

Spanning the sports headlines, we’ll also take a look at video of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing a football OUT of Arrowhead Stadium and you’ve got to see this NASCAR side-by-side duel to the finish between two brothers.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this summer Sunday!

TOP MOMENT: Simona Halep Stuns Serena Williams in Blowout Victory, Becoming First Romanian to Win Wimbledon Title



The world witnessed history on Saturday at the All England Club, but not the way most had envisioned it panning out. The 7th seed Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon title by dominating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2, in a match that took less than an hour to complete.

Playing in front of longtime friend Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, the scene was set on Centre Court for Williams as she vied for her 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would have tied Margaret Court’s all-time mark.

But it was the 27-year-old Halep who was locked in from the start and stole the show, committing only three unforced errors in the match compared to Williams’ 26.

On her run to the title, Halep only dropped a single set during the Wimbledon fortnight.

“She literally played out of her mind,” said Williams after she received the runner-up trophy. “Congratulations, Simona. It was a little bit deer in headlights for me. When a player plays like that, you just have to take your hat off.”

"She literally played outta her mind." Serena Williams congratulates Simona Halep on her Wimbledon win 👏 pic.twitter.com/aqSSm4Dnws — espnW (@espnW) July 13, 2019

Halep now owns two Grand Slam singles titles, having had also won the French Open in 2018. As for Williams, she’ll now turn her attention to the U.S. Open for her next crack at tying Court’s all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles. She’s finished runner-up in Grand Slams now three times in the last calendar year, losing in the final of last year’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open tournaments along with Saturday’s championship match at the All England Club.

The men will close out what has been a fantastic fortnight on Sunday, with their championship match featuring the two tops seeds, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. You can enjoy breakfast at Wimbledon when ESPN’s coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Patrick Mahomes Shows Off Arm By Throwing Football Out of Stadium

The legend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to grow. Known for his rocket arm among his physical talents, Mahomes aired it out on Friday, throwing a football from the field over the upper deck of seats and scoreboard and onto the concourse at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to CBS Sports, the pass reached an astounding height of about 86 yards, with the height of the Chiefs’ scoreboard being 260 feet. See the must-watch video of the throw below:

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. threw a ball roughly 80 yards earlier in the week at a UCLA practice facility and then challenged Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers.

😂😂😂😂 mannnn where AR12 and Pat 15 attt!!!! Telll em we need to have a throw offff https://t.co/ljSCLSpUkI — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 10, 2019

The NFL season can’t start soon enough!

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Kurt Busch Outduels Brother in Wild Finish at NASCAR Race in Kentucky



Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch added a new chapter to their sibling rivalry under the lights at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night during the Quaker State 400.

During an overtime period of two laps, the two brothers dueled side-by-side, even making contact on the final lap, before Kurt Busch pulled away just before crossing the finish line.

That was nuts! Let's go back through @KurtBusch's win, and his celebration with the @CGRTeams crew at @KYSpeedway from the final restart on. #QS400 pic.twitter.com/YovZ4lCgVz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 14, 2019

Saturday night’s thriller was the third 1-2 finish for the Busch brothers in a Cup race, with this being the first time older brother Kurt has prevailed.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

WIMBLEDON: MEN’S FINAL

The 2019 Wimbledon fortnight comes to a dramatic conclusion Sunday when the tournament’s top two seeds face off for the men’s title – #1 Novak Djokovic and #2 Roger Federer.

When: Sunday, 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN

MLB: Sunday Night Baseball

The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park in a rematch of the 2018 World Series. The probable pitching matchup is stellar featuring Hyun-Jin Ryu for the Dodgers, who started for the NL in the All-Star Game, pitted against David Price of the Red Sox, who beat the Dodgers twice in last year’s World Series.

When: Sunday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN