WWE SummerSlam 2019: Matches & Predictions

WWE’s “biggest party of the summer” is taking a break from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY this year.

And surprisingly, they’re not heading back to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California either. This time, they’re taking the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown Live with them to Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Crazy how the last time Summerslam emanated from Canada, it was all the way back in 2004. Fans can look forward to seeing WWE’s top prizes contended on the final wrestling Supercard of the summer with stars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Canada’s returning heroine Natalya. Besides those four, plenty of other WWE standouts will be on hand to take over the Scotiabank Arena on August 11.

Before we head off to Canada, let’s take a look at the full lineup of matches for SummerSlam 2019 and predict the ultimate victors.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Man, the women’s division on Raw is super dry right? Ronda Rousey’s exit has certainly left a big hole on Monday nights. And in her absence, there hasn’t been any well-built replacements to really get excited about. Lacey Evans’ time is up as far as being a top contender to Becky Lynch is concerned. Plus Alexa Bliss has been beaten far too many times by Bayley, so she’s not really worth caring about either. During a #1 Contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship, Natalya of all people got the win. So now we have a far less interesting Lynch PPV matchup to look forward to, sadly.

Now I used to be a big fan of Natalya. But she’s gotten quite stale these past few years and really hasn’t amounted to anyone worth investing in. This is the type of match that would be perfect for a B-level PPV, but I get why she’s being put in this spot. Canada’s the home of the Hart Family and she’s coming home to fight proudly in front of her hometown crowd. I’m guessing the audience will probably care a lot more about this one than me. But let’s be real here, people – the “Pink and Black” attack won’t prevail here. Lynch is still running high as Raw Women’s Champ – dropping it to Natalya is just a waste of time and energy at this point. Hey, when’s Sasha Banks coming back?

Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Can we do some fantasy booking real quick? Imagine this – Bobby Lashley goes over on Braun Strowman during their Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules. The next night on Raw, newly crowned Universal Champion Brock Lesnar stands and smirks in the ring while Paul Heyman gloats. Then out of nowhere, Lashley runs out of the crowd and spears Lesnar into oblivion. BOOM! There’s your SummerSlam 2019 main event – Lesnar vs. Lashley, a battle between two former MMA fighters and WWE’s current world-beaters. But here’s the boring reality – Seth Rollins, the former champ, is back in the challenger’s role to take on Lesnar…again.

This match will be good if it’s given way more time to crescendo, of course. Lesnar is known to work better with guys that are smaller than him, plus Rollins brings his A-game whenever a title’s on the line. But this matchup bores me to no end, honestly. Lesnar as the champion is a retread we really didn’t need to go back to. And if we really needed to present him with a match at SummerSlam, someone besides the last champion would have been far more interesting. Alas, here we are. The title’s been put back on Lesnar for whatever reason and I don’t think he’s dropping it anytime soon…again. Rollins is going back to his role as an upper mid-card talent once he’s been beaten by Lesnar here…again.