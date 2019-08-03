3 Things We Learned in Redskins 23-13 Loss to Bengals

The Washington Redskins were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-13 in their second preseason game of the season.

The Redskins unlike last week when they played the Cleveland Browns, rolled out several of their first-team performers.

The contest was Washington’s home debut in front of a sparse crowd.

The Redskins had several positives come from the game and a few things they will need to address before they travel to Georgia where they will face the Atlanta Falcons in next Thursday’s dress rehearsal. Starters are expected to play a minimum of two quarters.

Here are three things learned from the loss:

1. QB Case Keenum is the starter

Keenum again started under center with Colt McCoy still out of game action with a leg injury. The veteran signal-caller was able to do several good things on the evening and finished 3 for 7 with 52 yards passing.

With Keenum under center and still learning coach Jay Gruden’s offense, there will be some growing pains along the way, but the unit seems to be making strides.

My one take on the #Redskins second preseason game. A 23-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Sorry about the lighting! 👊🏾🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S07HcX65ol — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) August 16, 2019

With McCoy’s injury and rookie Dwayne Haskins developing in his first year it would be shocking for Keenum not to be under center when the Redskins take on the Philadelphia Eagles to start the regular season.

2. QB Dwayne Haskins Can Bounce Back

Last week against the Browns, first-round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins had some nice moments that showed his immense potential. Unfortunately for the Ohio State star, he also showed that the speed of the NFL game will need some getting used to.

Against the Bengals, Haskins looked more poised under center and showed a positive step forward in bouncing back from an uneven outing.

Haskins also threw his first NFL touchdown pass on a beautiful deep ball to WR Robert Davis. The play showed off the strong arm that has Redskins coaches, players, and fans hopeful of what Haskins will ultimately become.

Dwayne Haskins' first TD pass of the preseason is a BEAUTY 🎯🎯🎯#CINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/vRlB69sP8o — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2019

On the day, Haskins was 7 of 14 for 114 yards and the touchdown. He also showed mobility in the pocket and was able to run for a six-yard gain.

3. The Defense Flashed Big Play Capability

All offseason the Redskins have preached that their defense has the potential to field one of the NFL’s best all-around units.

The team brought in via free agency Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins and also linebacker Jon Bostic, when projected starting middle linebacker Reuben Foster went down in OTAs with a torn ACL.

Adding those two players to a unit that already possessed the talent and now the sky is seen as the limit.

Against Cincinnati, the big plays that defensive players have talked about producing all offseason and throughout training camp finally came to fruition.

Safety, Montae Nicholson intercepted a batted ball by defensive lineman Daron Payne and took the errant pass from Bengals QB Andy Dalton back for a 96-yard touchdown.

The Redskins defense will need those type of plays to carry and offset any of the expected offensive deficiencies as that unit comes together.