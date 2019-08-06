Sunday Night Football’s Twitter Account is Thinking of Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is ready for the bright lights of Sunday night.

It appears the bright lights are ready for him, too.

The official Sunday Night Football on NBC Twitter account let it be known that Mayfield was on their minds Tuesday, tweeting out simply, “baker mayfield.”

baker mayfield — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 6, 2019

Obviously, this was probably a gaff by someone who thought they were searching rather than tweeting, considering almost all of the account’s tweets are either stories or photos.

Or maybe — like many others — the Sunday Night crew is just showing their support for Baker after his viral beer bite-and-chug endeared him to fans in Cleveland and around the globe.

The Browns are playing in four primetime games this season. Cleveland will be on Sunday Night Football for their Week 3 matchup against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

It’s the first time the Browns will appear on the NBC show since Sept. 14, 2008, when they hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers.\

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Going Deep at Browns Practice

The Browns are being placed in the primetime slots because they’re expected to be one of the most interesting and talented teams in the NFL this season.

While the team already had talents like Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry and Denzel Ward on the roster, Beckham put them over the top as a contender. It even spurred some to bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl, just two years removed from an 0-16 season in 2017.

Beckham and Baker have showed off their chemistry at training camp early and often, including a deep ball during Tuesday’s practice.

Baker connects with Odell Beckham downfield pic.twitter.com/2U6lElgFdF — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 6, 2019

Mayfield gave an update on how the QB-WR chemistry has been at training camp.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

However, the bond between two goes beyond their play between the lines. The way Mayfield leads makes Beckham want to leave it all on the field.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

Sky-High Expectations for Browns Linked to Mayfield, Odell Beckham

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and sparked the Browns to a 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Both should benefit with the new partnership, along with the fact that Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry will also be spreading the field, giving defenses headaches.

