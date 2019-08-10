Bears’ Anthony Miller Leaves Practice With Leg Injury

Thousands of Chicago Bears fans flocked to Bourbonnaise today for the Bears’ final public practice. After getting wowed by a series of excellent catches by Adam Shaheen and Anthony Miller, fans in attendance got quite the scare.

While tangling in a one-on-one drill with Kyle Fuller, Anthony Miller hit the ground and stayed there. Both Matt Nagy and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey went to check on Miller, who walked off the field under his own power with trainers. Miller seemed to be favoring his lower right leg and foot area.

Anthony Miller just went down in 1 on 1s…. pic.twitter.com/fCm46tdTQ4 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr) August 10, 2019

More drama ensued after Miller tweeted “I’m good” followed by a thumbs-up emoji–and then deleted the tweet shortly after.

Anthony Miller has since deleted the Tweet in which he said l: I’m good 👍🏾 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 10, 2019

Miller missed one game last year due to a nasty left shoulder injury, and he had offseason surgery to repair it. He was also missed his 2014 season at Memphis due to a right shoulder injury, so it’s clear he has had issues with his shoulders. Additionally, Miller missed out on combine drills due to a fracture in his right foot–which is the same area he seemed to be favoring at today’s practice.

He has had some excellent catches in training camp this preseason, indicating his shoulder was doing just fine, and many Bears fans are anticipating a breakout year for the second year wide receiver.

Is Anthony Miller Injury Prone?

For those worried Miller may be injury-prone, consider this: he has shown immense fortitude and grit while playing through injuries both in college and in the pros. Miller played in 15 out of 16 games for the Bears last year, and led the Bears’ wide receiving corps in touchdowns last season. Regardless, an injury to one of the Bears’ most up and coming young offensive talents would be a major blow for the team.

Matt Nagy said after practice that he had no update to give on Miller’s injury. Nagy didn’t seem to be too worried, as 670 The Score’s Chris Emma notes, however:

Matt Nagy didn’t have an update on Anthony Miller’s status but wasn’t initially concerned: “He’ll be alright. I hope so, at least.” — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 10, 2019

Bears fans certainly hope so too. Heavy will keep you posted on any further developments.