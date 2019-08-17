Browns vs. Colts: Odds, Best Bets and Prediction For Preseason Affair

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts hit the midway mark of their preseasons on Saturday as they get together for a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Browns won their opener in convincing fashion, scoring in every phase of the game to come away with a 30-10 victory against the Washington Redskins.

Browns second-year quarterback Mayfield was impressive in his limited time, connecting on five of his six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown strikes. Mayfield only played a series, but should see at least a little more time against the Colts.

Mack Wilson was the standout on defense for Cleveland. The rookie linebacker snagged a pair of interceptions, including a second quarter pick-six that he took 40 yards to the house.

On special teams for the Browns, it was the preseason’s breakout star Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi who provided the highlight play of week, leaving the Redskins in the dust on an 86-yard return.

The Colts had a less thrilling time in their preseason opener, dropping their Week 1 contest to the Buffalo Bills 24-16.

Indy managed just a field goal before coming on strong in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 33-yard run from quarterback Chad Kelly for a touchdown.

The Colts hosted the Browns for a pair of joint practices this week and the sessions were contentious. After a somewhat light first day, the second practice featured so many fights that the practice nearly had to end early.

“We came here to impose our will the same way we would do in the regular season when it comes up. We’re not backing down from anybody, and I love that mentality,” star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said. “That’s all I’ve ever known. You don’t want [fighting] to happen, but it happens sometimes.

“Competitive nature runs high. As long as you can contain it and make sure we’re still able to do all the drills. We came here to practice. We didn’t come here to fight. It’s good to see that we do have fight in us, and they were going pretty hard. It was an active day.”

Colts are Slight Favorite Against The Browns

The Colts are a field goal home favorite heading into the contest according to odds provided by Bovada. The over-under for the contest is currently set at 41.5.

The Colts official site said that the starters are expected to play around a quarter, although star quarterback Andrew Luck will not be suiting up as he deals with a concerning lower leg injury. Jacoby Brissett is expected to get the first-team reps for the Colts.

“Right now the general plan is for everybody to play,” Browns head coach Frank Reich said. “There may be an exception to that; we may at the last minute choose to make an exception. But for right now the plan is for everybody to play.

“Those guys who didn’t play the first game, getting them a series or two just to feel it out there in a game situation (would be ideal),” he added.

The Browns have been mum on who will play, although it’s unlikely Beckham will be a go. The star pass-catcher has been nursing a hip injury this week.

Best Bet: Take the Browns — by a Lot

As radio host Jim Rome has said, the Browns aren’t here to take part — they’re here to take over. Head coach Freddie Kitchens has emphasized physicality the preseason and Cleveland has made every snap count.

The Colts should be in the running as one of the top teams in the AFC if Luck is healthy. But without their QB for any part of the game and comparing what both teams did last week, the Browns look like a lock.

Best bet: Browns moneyline (+125)

Bet for the brave: Cleveland Browns by 14-plus (+500)

Over-under: Over 41.5

Score prediction: Browns 31, Colts 13

