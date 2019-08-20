Baker Mayfield Backpedals on Daniel Jones Comments

In a surprising turn of events, Baker Mayfield says he has no beef with the New York Giants or Daniel Jones and that his comments to GQ that went viral on Tuesday were taken out of context.

Following the Browns practice on Tuesday, Mayfield took to Instagram to respond to the story that painted him as slamming the Giants for picking Jones.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. Blows my mind,” Mayfield is quoted as saying. ” “Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.

“Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don’t.”

Mayfield said those quotes were taken out on context, writing the following on his Instagram:

“This is not what I said…. just so we’re clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB’s. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

Giants Respond to Comments From Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham

Jones was asked about Mayfield’s comments at Giants camp on Tuesday and took the high road with a response that emulated something Eli Manning might say.

“I think he’s a great player,” Jones said. “He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play.”

While Mayfield has come out to clarify his comments, Odell Beckham has not after slamming the Giants for how they handed trading him in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated.

“This wasn’t no business move,” he told the magazine. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

Like Jones, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t find much to take away from the comments.

“Quite frankly, on our list of issues of the day, it really doesn’t matter what Odell or Baker say,” Shurmur said, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Baker Mayfield Ripped Freddie Kitchens in First Meeting

While Mayfield made headlines with his quotes on Jones, there were also some lighthearted tidbits about the QB in the GQ piece. Premier among those were some notes from Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens on his quarterback.

Kitchens tried to take a shot at Mayfield for his height, which at 6-foot-1 was a major mark against the Heisman winner leading up to the Browns selecting him No. 1 overall. He quickly learned Mayfield — even as a rookie — is not someone who just takes a jab without firing back.

“The first thing I ever said to him was ‘Well, hell, you’re not that short.’ He kind of looked at me like I was crazy and started laughing. He’s like, ‘Well, you’re not as bald as I thought you were.’ You knew that he had some fire about him.”

What Kitchens appreciates about Mayfield is that he’s honest — something you don’t find everyday in NFL circles.

“A lot of people in the world today, they don’t like the truth,” said Kitchens. “They’d rather you just tell them something that they want to hear. Baker’s not going to be like that. He’s just going to tell you like it is. It’s your problem if you don’t like it. It’s not his.”

