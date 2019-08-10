David Njoku Connects With Baker Mayfield For Ridiculous TD [WATCH]

David Njoku is a big man — something Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to take advantage of, putting the ball where only the 6-foot-4, 247-pound tight end can get.

The duo showed off their chemistry at training camp on Saturday, connecting on a touchdown pretty touchdown in the left corner of the end zone. Njoku was double covered, but when right over safety Jermaine Whitehead for six.

Njoku punctuated the TD with his patented “Chief Slam” celebration, something defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t look too happy about in the video provided by Cleveland.com.

Njoku is a physical specimen. He’s massive but can also run a 4.6 40-yard dash. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns.

David Njoku Carving Out Role in Browns Offense

With his freak athleticism, Njoku has steadily made a name for himself as one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in the league.

Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

With the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry already playing a big role in the Browns offense, targets could be more limited for Njoku than in year’s past.

“The way he is built, what his strengths are, you love him out there running around and making plays on the ball, but I also think because of how he is built – he is long and strong, he can bend – he can be a great blocker and be a great point of attack blocker if he wants to be and if I can get him there,” Browns tight end coach John Lilly said. “He can be a good pass protector because he is long and he can get his hands out and move his feet. He has all of that stuff. Whatever we have to do to score points, I do not care. If we run it 60 times or if we throw it 60 times, at the end of the day everyone is happy if we win.”

When asked about his role in the offense, Njoku seemed pretty low-key on what his role will be.

“That is a funny question,” Njoku said. “I just control what I can control. I just want to be the best that I can be, and like I said, let everything else take care of itself.”

Freddie Kitchens: David Njoku Needs to Get Better

Head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked about his tight end earlier this offseason and didn’t sound too pleased when asked about Njoku’s pass-catching and blocking.

“I think David Njoku needs to get better at both of them,” Kitchens said. “I do not see a finished product there. I do not know what that means. If David flexes out, he is expected to catch the ball. When he is in line, he is expected to block. He is a tight end. He needs to get better at both of them.”

Njoku didn’t play in the Browns first preseason game against the Redskins, but will have a chance to show off those improvements to his head coach against the Colts on Thursday.

