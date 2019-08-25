Colin Kaepernick Colts: Could Indy Sign Former NFL QB?

Andrew Luck has informed the Colts that he plans to retire from the NFL causing some fans to wonder if Indianapolis could pursue former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Jacoby Brissett is now the Colts projected starting quarterback, but the position is now thin with their franchise quarterback calling it quits.

Kaepernick implied he would like to have an opportunity to play football again via an August 7th tweet. Kaepernick posted a workout video noting he has been working out five days a week for three years. Kaepernick has not played an NFL game since 2016.

“5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready,” Kaepernick tweeted with a video.

The Colts Did Not Previously Sign Kaepernick When Luck Was Initially Injured

Workout video aside, so far it seems unlikely that the Colts would pursue Kaepernick. The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz reported in August 2017 that the Colts did not look into signing Kaepernick when Luck was previously sidelined.

“Irsay says the Colts reached out to another QB to join the team, but price was too high. It [wasn’t] kaepernick, he added,” Kravitz tweeted.

Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke out against anthem protests in 2016 making a Kaepernick signing even more unlikely.

“I think it’s the wrong venue,” Irsay told USA Today. “It hasn’t been a positive thing. What we all have to be aware of as players, owners, PR people, equipment managers, is when the lights go on we are entertainment. We are being paid to put on a show. There are other places to express yourself.”

Jacoby Brissett Is Likely the Colts’ Week 1 Starting QB

Brissett has proved effective in spurts and is likely to begin the season as the Colts’ starter. It would not be surprising if the Colts do make a move to add another quarterback before the season, but this is likely to be a player in more of a backup role with the start of the season just around the corner. ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed Luck’s retirement on Twitter.

“Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out…Andrew Luck already has met with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source…Jacoby Brissett is Indianapolis’ new starting quarterback,” Schefter tweeted.

After Cam Newton went out with a preseason injury, former teammate Eric Reid suggested that Kaepernick could still help a team win.

“Eric Reid says IF Cam is hurt badly, Kaepernick could and should definitely ‘come in and help us.’ Again, he stressed the IF and said he hoped Cam was fine,” Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what roster moves the Colts make moving forward and if Kaepernick is finally able to find a landing spot.