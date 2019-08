The Dallas Cowboys wince as offensive tackle Brandon Knight is carted off the field with an unknown injury. The scene occurred at the team’s training camp session in Oxnard, CA on Thursday.

Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins reports of Knight’s injury on Twitter:

Brandon Knight, tackle, gets carted off . He’s got his right shoe off. pic.twitter.com/DtoXR01JKT — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: NFL, Cowboys Donate $200,000+ to El Paso, Dayton Victims’ Funds

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!