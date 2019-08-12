Dez Bryant Weighs in on Dak Prescott $40-Million Asking Price

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant chimed in on quarterback Dak Prescott’s reported $40-million asking price for his contract extension. The new rumored number was reported by NFL Networks’ Jane Slater Monday afternoon.
Bryant took to Twitter shortly after Slater’s report surfaced and wasted little time before sounding off on the chatter about Prescott’s contract.
It didn’t stop there either, as Dez opened up a dialogue with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Twitter to sound off on the situation.
Dak Prescott’s Reported Contract Asking Price
Slater’s initial tweet says that after Prescott declined a $30-million offer from the Cowboys. In turn, this led to the young quarterback reportedly countering with the $40 million price tag.
