Dez Bryant Weighs in on Dak Prescott $40-Million Asking Price

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant chimed in on quarterback Dak Prescott’s reported $40-million asking price for his contract extension. The new rumored number was reported by NFL Networks’ Jane Slater Monday afternoon.

Bryant took to Twitter shortly after Slater’s report surfaced and wasted little time before sounding off on the chatter about Prescott’s contract.

Pay Dak his 40Mil and don’t @ me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 12, 2019

It didn’t stop there either, as Dez opened up a dialogue with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Twitter to sound off on the situation.

From a player stand point..He can get injured tomorrow in practice and everything he’s done up to this point is diminished.. his game and swagger on a high right now.. don’t play with that https://t.co/RivZObijvI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 12, 2019

Dak Prescott’s Reported Contract Asking Price

Slater’s initial tweet says that after Prescott declined a $30-million offer from the Cowboys. In turn, this led to the young quarterback reportedly countering with the $40 million price tag.

This is negotiating and business here. Number, if gets done, would likely be closer to 34-35M but as I reported earlier this summer don’t expect a “hometown discount” https://t.co/aVg9uZhRAk — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 12, 2019

