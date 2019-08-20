WATCH: Carli Lloyd Makes Unbelievable Field Goal at Eagles Practice

The Eagles might not have an overflow on quarterbacks right now, but they do on kickers. Carli Lloyd, star forward for the World-Cup winning women’s national soccer team, was seen booting field goals through the uprights after Tuesday’s practice. Turns out, she has an NFL leg.

Lloyd, a lifelong Eagles fan from Delran, NJ, attended the Eagles-Ravens joint practice in South Philadelphia and lingered on the field to tee some kicks up. She was joined by Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker as they took turns booting kicks from midfield. Lloyd, to the chagrin of Chicago Bears fans everywhere, easily nailed a 55-yard field goal straight down the pike. Well, it actually curved from left to right and then in.

“What’s up Eagles fans, Carli Lloyd here,” Lloyd posted on Twitter. “I’m attending one of the training sessions today. It’s very, very hot. I’m really impressed with all these guys, but it’s awesome to be here, looking forward to the season and Fly, Eagles, Fly!”

Lloyd has been very public about her love for the hometown Eagles, even taking a minute to shout them out at the World Cup victory parade in New York City. She famously prefaced her “Fly, Eagles, Fly” chant with a warning that Giants fans might not like it.

Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019

Lloyd Once Compared USWNT to the Patriots

Carli Lloyd will forever be a Philadelphia Eagles fan. She grew up a diehard and will die one. However, Lloyd did once make a stunning comparison between the U.S. Women’s National Team and the New England Patriots. To be fair, the question centered around the squad being a dynasty as they were gunning for their fourth World Cup. They were the ones with the targets on their backs, so they certainly couldn’t play the Eagles’ title role of underdogs.

“I was actually just talking about this 20 minutes ago at breakfast,” Lloyd told the Guardian earlier this summer. “I’m like, you know, everybody just hates the Patriots – and I’m an Eagles fan all my life – but you’ve got to respect what the Patriots have done. You’ve got to respect what the Golden State Warriors have done.”

Respect for? Yes. Cheer for? Never. Lloyd made that perfectly clear in that amazingly viral video from the World Cup parade.

“We always have a target on our backs, but why wouldn’t you want that?” Lloyd said. “The No. 1 team in the world, we won the last World Cup and we’re trying to win this World Cup again. It’s great when there’s a target on your back, when people are talking about you – you’re obviously doing something right.”

The Eagles have seen a boatload of celebrity athletes and fans stop by practices and games in recent years, including Bradley Cooper, Mike Trout, Kobe Bryant and Lloyd’s teammate, Julie Ertz. The team has one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in professional sports, a fact only strengthened by their victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

