Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld ‘Inspired’ to Step Out of Nick Foles’ Shadow

Nate Sudfeld has ascended high in his first trip atop the depth chart as Eagles backup quarterback. During his first two seasons in Philadelphia, he had the privilege to sit back and watch from one of the best second fiddles in NFL history, Nick Foles.

Sudfeld, the third-year pro out of Indiana, is expected to start Thursday night’s preseason opener. Make no mistake, he’s ready to grasp the moment.

“You know nothing is ever handed to you,” Sudfeld said back in May. “I’m trying to be the best version of myself, work on my craft. I know if I can become a better player, it will all take care of itself.”

Sudfeld recently talked about what he learned from that other fabled backup quarterback and how that inspired him to perform in the same role.

“What an amazing experience watching him operate for the past couple of years and how he handled it, and how he was able to perform and put it all together, it was really inspiring,” Sudfeld told NBC Sports’ Derrick Gunn. “You know, I’ve said it before, he was unashamedly himself. He was who he was. He knew who he was and he was really good to everyone and he was a great locker room guy, and everyone loved him.”

Sudfeld has gone 20-for-25 in his NFL career for 156 passing yards and one touchdown. However, he has played in nine preseason games and racked up 1,122 yards with eight touchdowns. While it’s easy to draw confidence from Foles’ magical run, it’s even more important for Sudfeld to be himself.

“Nick was just a great resource to learn from, and Carson [Wentz], too,” Sudfeld said. “But I have to be myself.”

Clayton Thorson Talks Nick Foles

Eagles rookie quarterback Clayton Thorson is another guy on the roster drawing inspiration from Nick Foles. The fifth-round pick out of Northwestern wasn’t in Philadelphia when Foles was there, but he knows all the stories. He’s been keeping tabs on the legendary quarterback from afar.

“I read an article the other day,” said Thorson, via Philly Voice. “Foles was talking about how he stays in the moment in the fourth quarter. He’s like, ‘My dad taught me it’s just all about what’s happening right there.’ Even though he’s not here, it’s about learning from those experiences.”

Thorson should see significant playing time in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. The rookie will most likely get an entire quarter to himself, maybe even two quarters. It’s a chance to prove he deserves a spot on one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Foles Breaks Huddle with ‘1-2-3 Jesus’

It’s no secret that Nick Foles is a deeply religious man. In fact, he has gone on record saying he would like to be a pastor when his playing days are over. Foles helped lead Bible study for his former Eagles teammates when he was in Philadelphia. He was a constant leader.

So it really wasn’t a total shock when NBC Sports’ Peter King dropped this interesting nugget during his recent trip down to Jacksonville Jaguars’ training camp. Apparently, Foles was breaking the huddle with about 15 fellow Christians on the team when he shouted: “1-2-3-Jesus!”

Per Peter King’s report:

2. The Foles way. Observation: Nick Foles talked to a receiver or receivers after every pass he threw in this practice. There wasn’t a play that Foles walked away and was in his own world. After practice, Foles, a devout Christian, gathered some of the (presumably) Christian players on the team, maybe 15, and they broke down the huddle by saying, “1-2-3-Jesus!” He’s assumed a major leadership role, whatever that means, very early on in the process here.

The Eagles get the Tennessee Titans Thursday night (7:30 p.m., NBC10) at Lincoln Financial Field for their preseason opener. The team travels to Jacksonville next week to take on Foles’ Jaguars.

