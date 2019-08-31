Justin Fields’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Fields is a sophomore quarterback for the Ohio State University. He spent his freshman year of college at the University of Georgia before transferring to the Buckeyes in January of 2019.

Fields is originally from Kennesaw, Georgia. He graduated from Harrison High School and was ranked as the #2 overall football player nationwide for the Class of 2018. Fields was also named “Mr. Georgia Football” by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.

Fields’ younger sister, Jaiden, is also a collegiate athlete.

Here’s what you need to know about Fields’ family.

1. Justin Fields’ Sister Plays College Softball

Athleticism runs in the family. Justin Fields’ younger sister Jaiden is a freshman softball player at the University of Georgia.

According to her bio on the university website, Jaiden chose to join the Bulldogs after starting all four years on the varsity team at Harrison High School. She was named the 2018 Class 6A Player of the Year and was named to the all-state team for three years. Her bio adds that Jaiden also played basketball and was an honor roll student as a high schooler.

Jaiden plans to major in journalism at the University of Georgia.

2. Fields’ Father, Ivant Fields, Was an Atlanta Police Officer

Happy Fathers’s Day to the man that has helped me through all of my tough times. I love you @snooka55 !! pic.twitter.com/uiT0MGHQHo — Justin Fields (@justnfields) June 17, 2018

Justin Fields’ father, Ivant “Pablo” Fields, was also a star football player. He was a linebacker for Eastern Kentucky Univesity during his own college days.

In 2018, Justin shared a video of himself and his father on the sidelines of a high school game (it’s embedded above). You can hear Justin asking his father for advice as his team struggled to close the gap with the opponent. Ivant told his son to “Lead with your mind” and that it was up to him to make his teammates believe that they could come from behind and win. Fields wrote in the Twitter caption, “Happy Fathers’ Day to the man that has helped me through all of my tough times. I love you @snooka55!!”

According to his Facebook page, Ivant Fields went back to college to study religion at Luther Rice College & Seminary from 2007 through 2009. He served as an officer with the Atlanta Police Department from 1990 through 2012. He has also been a resource officer for Atlanta Public Schools, according to his LinkedIn page.

3. Justin Fields’ Mother is Gina Tobey

Justin Fields’ parents are no longer together. His mother, Gina Tobey, was originally very impressed with the University of Georgia when the school was recruiting her son in 2017.

Accrording to DawgNation, Tobey has likely played a very influential role in her son’s decisions. The website reported at the time that Tobey works in sales and “knows what a polished pitch should look and feel like.”

Tobey keeps a low profile on social media, but her Facebook page shows she’s one of her son’s biggest fans. Her cover photo displays Justin’s last name and jersey number.

4. Fields’ Stepmother is a Personal Injury Attorney

Justin Fields’ stepmother’s name is Jo Ann Claudrick Fields. It would appear that Jo Ann and Ivant have been together since Justin was a baby; Jo Ann is Jaiden Fields’ mother.

Jo Ann works as a personal injury attorney. According to her Facebook page, she earned her law degree from Georgia State University. Before that, she studied political science and history at Wasburn University.

She lists her hometown as Junction City, Kansas.

5. Justin & Jaiden Fields’ Younger Jessica Is In Middle School

The baby of the family is Jessica Fields. Like her older sister, she plays softball and basketball.

Hoya Nation, please join us in congratulating our 6th grade Lady Hoyas. They finished their season 33-0 and CCJBC CHAMPS!!

Jessica Fields was named Tournament MVP!! Great job ladies!! (Photos courtesy of Jo Ann Claudrick Fields) pic.twitter.com/uUh48gc7K6 — Lady Hoya Basketball (@Ladyhoyabball) February 20, 2019

In February of 2018, while she was in sixth grade, Jessica was named as the Most Valuable Player for a CCJBC tournament.

In April of 2018, the three siblings posed for a photo on the sidelines of a Georigia Bulldogs football game (embedded above).

READ NEXT: OSU Head Coach Ryan Day Met Wife Nina When They Were Children