Patriots’ Tight End Suspended For First Game of 2019 Season

The New England Patriots are already thin at the tight end position and just took another blow on Saturday.

Veteran Lance Kendricks, who suffered a minor injury in the Patriots’ preseason win over Carolina, has been suspended without pay for the opening game of the 2019 NFL season for a violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kendricks will join fellow tight end Ben Watson, who is suspended for the first four games of 2019. Both Kendricks and Watson were shaken up against Carolina. Other tight ends, Stephen Anderson and Matt LaCosse, are also dealing with injuries suffered in the preseason.

That leaves Eric Saubert, Ryan Izzo, and Andrew Beck as the only healthy options currently available for New England’s Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New England’s roster competition at tight end is still far from settled, though Kendricks had been in good position after recovering from an injury suffered early in his tenure with the team back in training camp. Kendricks played 24 snaps against the Panthers, second-most of any Patriots’ tight end behind Ryan Izzo.

Patriots offensive/defensive snaps: Terrence Brooks, who fills Patrick Chung-type role in Chung’s absence, leads way on D. Jakobi Meyers tops offense – some early struggles with Tom Brady, then hits stride with Jarrett Stidham. 28 snaps for LT Isaiah Wynn. Achilles responding. pic.twitter.com/YwinVQMR0F — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 23, 2019

Impact on Depth Chart