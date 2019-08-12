Myles Garrett Explodes Off Line, Freaks Out Baker Mayfield [WATCH]

Myles Garrett coming full-force is a scary sight for any quarterback — even Baker Mayfield.
During the Cleveland Browns training camp practice on Monday, Garrett was up to his usual antics, bullying offensive lineman with his speed and power. Guard Eric Kush was the victim this time, as Garrett stunted inside and tossed him aside like a rag doll.
In a blink of an eye, the Browns star defensive end was in Mayfield’s face, and without touching him, forced the quarterback to fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone.
The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games.
He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.
Myles Garret’s Goal is to be the Best Defender in the League With Browns
Garrett came into the season leaner and meaner. He dropped 10 pounds in hopes of speeding up his play just a little bit.
“I just felt like I needed my old speed back while keeping the strength I had the last two years,” Garrett said. “I feel like nothing’s really changed, and I feel like I’m adding some power to those speed moves.
“The speed helps get power,” Garrett added, “and if you’re under somebody’s pads, you’re going to win.”
Follow the Heavy on Browns Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Garrett recently sat down wit The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones, talking about everything from travel, to his poetry and dog-son, Gohan. But what stood out from the conversation was Garrett’s expectations for himself this year and beyond.
“I want to be the best player in the league, and that takes consistency and attention to detail. I have to always make sure that I’m tuned in to the call, and make sure I’m making the most out of each play and not taking any plays off,” Garrett told Jones. “I think the sky is the limit now, not only for me but for this team. I think we all can come together and do something special.”
Myles Garrett’s Visor Game Has Been on Point at Browns Training Camp
Garrett has been sporting an array of interesting visors during the Browns training camp and his latest was a major statement. It featured a tyrannosaurus rex looking ready to eat — much like Garrett ready to devour a quarterback.
On Instagram, the star defensive end posted photos in the visor with the famous Jurassic Park park line uttered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character Ray Arnold as the caption: “Hold onto your butts.”
Garrett’s love for dinosaurs goes back to his childhood. He has said Jurassic Park was the first movie he remembers watching and his affinity for the extinct creatures grew from there.
READ NEXT: Browns Defensive End Immobilized, Carted Off Field With Injury