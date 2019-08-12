Myles Garrett Explodes Off Line, Freaks Out Baker Mayfield [WATCH]

Myles Garrett coming full-force is a scary sight for any quarterback — even Baker Mayfield.

During the Cleveland Browns training camp practice on Monday, Garrett was up to his usual antics, bullying offensive lineman with his speed and power. Guard Eric Kush was the victim this time, as Garrett stunted inside and tossed him aside like a rag doll.

In a blink of an eye, the Browns star defensive end was in Mayfield’s face, and without touching him, forced the quarterback to fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone.

It's scary hours when Myles Garrett is coming at you 👻👻 @MylesLGarrett (via @RuiterWrongFAN) pic.twitter.com/lElwZQCruK — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 12, 2019

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games.

He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Myles Garret’s Goal is to be the Best Defender in the League With Browns

Garrett came into the season leaner and meaner. He dropped 10 pounds in hopes of speeding up his play just a little bit.

“I just felt like I needed my old speed back while keeping the strength I had the last two years,” Garrett said. “I feel like nothing’s really changed, and I feel like I’m adding some power to those speed moves.

“The speed helps get power,” Garrett added, “and if you’re under somebody’s pads, you’re going to win.” Follow the Heavy on Browns Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content! Garrett recently sat down wit The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones, talking about everything from travel, to his poetry and dog-son, Gohan. But what stood out from the conversation was Garrett’s expectations for himself this year and beyond.