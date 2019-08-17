NFL Preseason Schedule: What Football Games Are on TV, Today August 17-18?

The NFL preseason schedule is starting to ramp up with five football games on national TV this weekend. Saturday, August 17th features three games on NFL Network beginning with the Browns-Colts at 4 p.m. Eastern. There are only two games on the schedule for Sunday, August 18th but both contests are on national TV.

The Browns-Colts matchup will be followed by the Chiefs-Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Eastern then the Cowboys-Rams at 10 p.m. Both of these games are also televised on NFL Network. The Patriots-Titans and Lions-Texans are only available via local broadcasts. Click here to see what games are broadcast locally in your area.

NFL Game Pass allows you to stream out-of-market games in addition to watching condensed versions of every regular season game. The subcription has a $99 price tag, but fans can sign up for a free seven-day trial to see if you like the service.

Sunday, August 18 Features a National TV Doubleheader of NFL Preseason Action

Sunday’s schedule is light but both games are on national TV. The Saints-Chargers kickoff the day at 4 p.m. Eastern on CBS. As Melvin Gordon continues his holdout, fans are curious to see how the Chargers backfield plays out.

Austin Ekeler is the favorite to be the lead back, but Justin Jackson is likely to get carries as well if Gordon ends up missing regular-season games. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported in late-July that there is a sizable gap in annual salary between the two parties.

“#Chargers & Melvin Gordon talks are $2-$3 million apart in average salary. Chargers hoping for a raise over #Falcons’ Devonta Freeman (5 years, $41.25 mil). Gordon aiming closer to #Cardinals’ David Johnson (3 yrs, $39 mil). I think $12 mil per yr w/ incentives would get it done,” Robinson tweeted.

The Saints running back room also underwent some changes this offseason. Star Alvin Kamara is still in New Orleans, but Mark Ingram left for Baltimore via free agency. The Saints added Latavius Murray, and it remains to be seen whether the former Vikings running back will get a similar workload as Ingram received while with the Saints.

The Steelers Begin a New Era Without Le’Veon Bell & Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh technically began the post-Bell era last season with the star running back holding out for the entire season. However, this season officially marks a new era for the Steelers with Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown playing for different teams.

The Steelers have plenty of young talent including JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and James Washington as the offense heads in a new direction. Ben Roethlisberger believes Brown’s targets will be spread among the Steelers receivers.

“…There’s a lot of catches that went to Oakland that are gonna have to get dispersed amongst a lot of guys,” Roethlisberger said, per Steelers Depot. “Not one guy. That’s gonna be the thing. It’s not one guy that needs to pick up the slack. It needs to be everybody, and that includes me, making sure that each guy gets the ball and don’t try to do too much.”

Here’s a look at this weekend’s NFL preseason TV schedule.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Saturday, August 17

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Browns vs. Colts 4 p.m. NFL Network Patriots vs. Titans 7 p.m. Chiefs vs. Steelers 7:30 p.m. NFL Network Lions vs. Texans 8 p.m. Cowboys vs. Rams 10 p.m. NFL Network

NFL Preseason Schedule: Sunday, August 18