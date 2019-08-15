Odell Beckham’s Latest Shoe Purchase is Absurdly Expensive [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. just claimed another record: owning the most expensive pair of Chuck Taylor shoes in the world.

The Cleveland Browns star recently acquired a pair of the classic Converse shoes designed by street artist Kai, who reportedly spent more than four months handcrafting these customs for Beckham.

The unveiling was documented in a video by Bleacher Report, where OBJ saw his one-of-a-kind shoes for the first time and confessed his passion for exclusive sneakers.

“I’ve been a sneakerhead since I was little,” Beckham said after the shoes were unveiled from a cardboard box. “I remember my daddy… that would be about the only thing that I’d be waiting on him. Like, man, I know he’s gonna get me the new pair of J’s. He’d bust his ass to get me them new pair of J’s. My mama would do the same. It’s all I’d ever ask for is shoes. When I got a little older and the PlayStation or something came out, I just wanted to play games; I wanted to be outside, and I just wanted shoes. That’s it.”

Kai valued the shoes at $20,000, calling them, “The most expensive Chucks in the world.”

Here’s how the shoes were described by Bleacher Report:

For Beckham’s pair, Kai bought all-white Chuck 70 high tops, given that the silhouette has a special place among avid fans of the Converse classic. A gradient paint that changes colors, from orange to blue, coats the shoe’s upper. Then he applied concrete, a medium fundamental to his pieces.

Beckham was stunned by the inclusion of the concrete.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen concrete on a shoe, unless it was a construction boot,” Beckham said. “I couldn’t imagine how you did that.”

Appropriately, Chuck Taylor, the guy for whom the shoes are named after, played for the Akron Firestone Non-Skids — a professional basketball team out of Ohio. Beckham is hoping to become a legend in the same state after the recent blockbuster that send him from New York to Cleveland.

Odell Beckham Sports Almost $200K Watch During Practice

Beckham knows how to make a statement on the field with his play, but he also did it with an very expensive accessory at Browns minicamp.

OBJ was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren during drills in Berea. The price tag? A whopping $191,500.

Introducing the RM 11-03 @McLarenAuto

A worthy successor to the RM 50-03 McLaren F1 presented in 2017, which was the world’s lightest tourbillon chronograph at 40 grams.

The RM 11-03 McLaren combines the stylistic codes of the British constructor with those of Richard Mille. pic.twitter.com/CLOsr3xCA7 — Richard Mille (@Richard_Mille) March 7, 2018

When you’re one of the best wide receivers in the league and are just a year removed from signing a five-year contract extension worth reportedly $90 million, you can take a risk.

Odell Beckham Dealing With Hip Injury

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens revealed on Wednesday that Beckham is dealing with “a little something” that has kept him off the field for some of the more strenuous parts of the team’s preseason.

Beckham did not participate in team drills during either of the Browns joint practices with the Colts and did not play against the Washington Redskins in Week 1 of the preseason despite suiting up and warming up.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot has reported it’s unlikely that he is a go for Browns’ second preseason game on Saturday.

