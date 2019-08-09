Three Improvements For Patriots After First Preseason Game

Preseason began on a positive note for the New England Patriots in a 31-3 blowout over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. But as is the case with every preseason game, there are still areas for improvement.

Using a lot of players in various roles, coach Bill Belichick is still in the process of determining who will make the roster and who gets cut. While last night did provide a clearer picture into the team’s depth, there’s still chances to improve and shine through the final three preseason games.

It’s tough to pick out negatives in a game where New England held the Lions to 93 total yards of offense while picking apart the Detroit defense with a precise passing game. However, there were a few spots that lacked much flare.

Despite most New England starters sitting this one out, the Patriots still used a fair amount of first-team guys in the rotation. Here’s what needs to get better.

Pass Coverage

The Patriots secondary was showing signs of excellence in training camp and continued to roll in joint practices despite being humbled at times. Even on Thursday, there were a few players who separated themselves from the pack and Detroit was only able to manage 21 yards in the air.

But some players still need to do better. One of those guys is Duke Dawson. The second-round pick from last season was beaten badly in coverage on Detroit’s first passing play. He finished the game without a single tackle, mainly a credit to the pass rush for limiting any passing plays from materializing.

Joejuan Williams also had an inconsistent game, taking a horrendous penalty for a late hit (more on that later) and nearly getting flagged for pass interference on a challenge that was upheld, fortunately for him. Williams isn’t guaranteed a roster spot and right now is struggling to prove he deserves consistent reps.

Too Many Penalties

Yes, there are new rules in place and officials are calling games much more strictly in the preseason. But the Patriots were totally undisciplined against the Lions. The Patriots took 12 penalties for 135 yards, two of which gave Detroit a first down.

New England is normally pretty disciplined, but last night showed that the Patriots need to play a much cleaner game. Say what you want about the defense, it’ll be tough to win games down the stretch and in the playoffs when you’re taking 12 penalties.

Belichick was seen writing down a few notes following penalties. While it’s unlikely this issue will carry over to the regular season, the Patriots need to adjust to some of the new rules quickly.

Field Goal Uncertainty

Stephen Gostkowski used to be automatic. But over the past three seasons, his field goal percentage has dropped, especially in big games and on long kicks. On Thursday, his struggles continued when he missed a 37-yard try late in the first half.

With Ryan Allen the holder, Gostkowski shanked the field goal wide right. He made up for it with a shorter kick later in the game but it still shows the kicker is on the decline.

Over the last three seasons, he has missed just two kicks from inside 40 yards, but anything past that is shaky, a combined 29-40 in that span. Something’s got to give for Gostkowski because missing key kicks is starting to become a problem.