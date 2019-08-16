Raiders’ Derek Carr Throws His First Touchdown of Preseason [WATCH]

It didn’t take long for Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Even without Antonio Brown, the offense looked sharp early on. After marching down the field with little resistance, Carr hit wide receiver Ryan Grant for a 13-yard touchdown.

Ryan Grant puts the ❗ on a sharp opening drive. #OAKvsAZ pic.twitter.com/Qf52KUqMzf — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 16, 2019

That’s a very strong start for the Raider offense considering they’re playing most of the Cardinals’ first-team defense. The touchdown was set by a few nice Josh Jacobs runs, a big Tyrell Williams catch and a penalty on said catch. It remains to be seen if Carr will see any more time in the game, but he definitely left an impression early on. What’s also exciting is that Carr is utilizing his new weapons really well. The Cardinals aren’t a top-tier team, but Jon Gruden’s got to be happy with that drive.

UPDATE: Carr has been replaced by Mike Glennon after going 2 for 2 with 20 yards and 1 touchdown.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Josh Jacobs Looks Like the Bell Cow Early On

The rookie running back out of Alabama, Josh Jacobs, didn’t get a chance to make his debut against the Rams, but he made an impact early against the Cardinals. Before Carr hit Grant for the touchdown, the offense started the game with three straight runs to rookie Josh Jacobs. He made the most of each run and looked good doing it.

The first of many first downs for @iAM_JoshJacobs in the Silver and Black.#OAKvsAZ | #RaiderNation | ESPN pic.twitter.com/MHZG3bsnfQ — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 16, 2019

It’s too early to know if he’s Marcus Allen reincarnated, but it’s a promising start. Though it looks like he’s already done for the day, he’s going to get a lot of looks in the regular season. The Raiders have high expectations for Jacobs and he figures to be a top rookie of the year candidate for 2019. He didn’t get a chance to show off his skills as a receiver. He’s expected to play a prominent role in the passing game.

DeAndre Washington Makes Big Play

DeAndre Washington got in on the fun during the team’s second drive. It seemed like Washington would be on the roster bubble heading into the season, but he’s been putting together a strong preseason. He showed impressive skill as a receiver. He took a short pass for 35-yards on a pass from Mike Glennon.

Washington is making a case for the Raiders to make a spot for a fourth running back on the roster, or for the team to part ways with Jalen Richard. He’s far from a lock to make the roster, but he’s certainly helping his case. Washington hasn’t been very impressive since the Raiders drafted him back in 2016. This is his last chance to prove that he belongs in the silver and black. Richard hasn’t made any plays of note in the preseason, but he’ll get his chances. He’s more of a proven commodity in the regular season and is a very strong receiving running back. The battle for third-string running back should be interesting to watch going forward.

READ NEXT: ESPN Analyst Has Big Prediction for Raiders’ Derek Carr in 2019

