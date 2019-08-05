Starting Defensive Line Among Biggest Surprises from Raiders Depth Chart

The Oakland Raiders are halfway through training camp and they’ve seen enough to feel comfortable to release their first official depth chart. With so many new players on the roster, this will be the first time we see how a lot of the new guys are coming along. While there wasn’t any crazy reveals that came from the first depth chart, there are certainly some interesting developments. Below we’re going to go through the depth chart and some of its biggest surprises.

Offensive Depth Chart

*denotes starter

QB: Derek Carr*, Mike Glennon, Nathan Peterman

RB: Josh Jacobs*, Doug Martin, Jalen Richard, DeAndré Washington, James Butler, Mack Brown

WR1: Antonio Brown*, J.J. Nelson, Dwayne Harris, Rico Gafford

WR2: Tyrell Williams*, Marcell Ateman, Keon Hatcher, Keelan Doss, Jordan Lasley

WR3: Hunter Renfrow, Ryan Grant, De’Mornay Pierson-El

LT: Kolton Miller*, Brandon Parker, Tyler Roemer

LG: Richie Incognito*, Jonathan Cooper, Lester Cotton Sr., Denzelle Good

C: Rodney Hudson*, Jordan Devey, Andre James

RG: Gabe Jackson*, Denver Kirkland

RT: Trent Brown*, David Sharpe, Justin Murray

TE: Darren Waller*, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Luke Willson, Paul Butler

FB: Alec Ingold*, Keith Smith

Darren Waller Leads the Pack & Hunter Renfrow Beating out Vets

The most notable reveal from the offensive depth chart is that Darren Waller is the number one tight end. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise due to the fact that he’s been “unguardable” at practice for the team. He still has work to do as a blocker, but he’s an exceptional receiver. Rookie Foster Moreau is right behind him and he could be the one that fills in for blocking situations. Those two should create a pretty nice one-two punch. Also notable is that Josh Jacobs is slated to be the top running back. It’s not surprising, but Gruden made it seem like he’d have to work a little harder to earn that spot. Looks like he’s just too good.

The rise of rookie Hunter Renfrow has been fun to watch. He may not necessarily be a starter, but he’s going to get plenty of playing time as the number three receiver. He’s come on incredibly strong despite being a fifth-round pick. He’s beating out proven veterans like Ryan Grant and J.J. Nelson. He may not look the part, but he certainly can play the part. The last interesting thing is that rookie fullback Alec Ingold is ahead of Keith Smith on the depth chart. Now, this is most likely because of Smith’s injury status, but it’s still a situation worth watching once Smith returns. It’s hard to imagine the team can keep two fullbacks on the roster once the season starts.

Defensive Depth Chart

DE1: Clelin Ferrell*, Arden Key, Quinton Bell, Alex Barrett

DT1: Justin Ellis*, P.J. Hall, Gabe Wright, Anthony Rush

DT2: Johnathan Hankins*, Maurice Hurst, Ethan Westbrooks, Eddie Vanderdoes

DE2: Josh Mauro*, Benson Mayowa, Maxx Crosby, James Cowser

SLB: Tahir Whitehead*, Marquel Lee, Kyle Wilber

MLB: Vontaze Burfict*, Jason Cabinda, Te’von Coney

WLB: Brandon Marshall*, Nicholas Morrow, Koa Farmer

CB1: Daryl Worley*, Trayvon Mullen, Nevin Lawson, Isaiah Langley, D.J. Killings

CB2: Gareon Conley*, Nick Nelson, Isaiah Johnson, Keisean Nixon, Dylan Mabin

FS: Lamarcus Joyner*, Johnathan Abram*, Curtis Riley, Dallin Leavitt

SS: Karl Joseph*, Erik Harris, Jordan Richards

Surprises Along the Defensive Line

To see that Maurice Hurst isn’t slated at one of the starting defensive tackles is surprising. He was one of the best defenders for the team in 2018 and led them in sacks. Johnathan Hankins has started a lot of games in his career, so that likely gave him an edge. There haven’t been reports of Hurst struggling so this move probably isn’t a referendum on him. He’ll see plenty of playing time in 2019. Another surprise is that veteran journeyman Josh Mauro will be starting at defensive end. He’s beating returning starter Arden Key and veteran Benson Mayowa. It has looked like rookie Maxx Crosby might sneak his way into the starting lineup, but the team will probably want to see him in the preseason before they give him the honor.

Rookie Clelin Ferrell must be impressing because he’s already slated as a starter. He had a lot of high-level experience in college and was considered NFL-ready when drafted. Seems like he’s lived up to his expectations thus far. The only other thing that’s notable is that the team slated both LaMarcus Joyner and Johnathan Abram as the starting free safeties. It’s been thought that Joyner would be a nickel cornerback, so this move doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. It’ll be an interesting situation to monitor.

Special Teams Depth Chart

P: Johnny Townsend, A.J. Cole

K: Daniel Carlson

H: Johnny Townsend

LS: Andrew DePaola, Trent Sieg

KR: Dwayne Harris, Jalen Richard

PR: Dwayne Harris, Jalen Richard

