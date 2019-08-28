Despite giving the initial interview back on August 22nd, Kobe’s comments regarding Shaq’s work ethic and how he could have won “12 rings” if he hit the gym like Kobe made the viral rounds. While the two (mainly Shaq) fired some shots on social media, they made sure to squash the beef with the understanding that there is nothing but love between the former teammates. However, Big Diesel couldn’t help but poke fun at the Lakers’ newest addition and former adversary – Dwight Howard.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shaq Squashes Beef With Kobe Bryant, Drags Lakers’ Dwight Howard

It’s all good bro, when I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwite, is that how u spell his name lol — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 28, 2019

While Kobe and Shaq’s union was tumultuous, they won back to back to back titles and fielded some of the strongest playoff teams to ever grace the NBA compared to Kobe’s lone season with Dwight, which was a massive disappointment. Shaq poked fun at Howard’s work ethic in his tweet clearing the air with Bryant which naturally caused some excellent Twitter reactions, including a response from the Mamba himself!

Shaq and Kobe – when it comes to clowning Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/seSw0ltxQf — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 28, 2019

Dwight Howard Set for Chance at Redemption in Los Angeles

I hope I get the chance to make it up to you!” Thank u la. — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) April 29, 2013

Famously tweeted after fouling out of the Lakers first-round elimination game in the playoffs, it seems Dwight Howard finally has his chance for redemption in Los Angeles without Kobe Bryant around. Despite being mostly injured last season, Howard showed he can still produce in the NBA and at the very least can offer teams a viable backup big man. However, recent reports of Howard’s conditioning give hope that he could possibly far outplay his non-guaranteed minimum contract and regain a fraction of the former All-NBA superstar that he once was.

While the game has seemed to move away from dominant interior forces like Howard, he can still rebound, protect the rim, and set screens at an above-average level – meaning if he can stay healthy he should at least offer some value to the Lakers. If rumors of his conditioning wind up being true, Howard could find himself playing a much bigger role. When healthy, his ability to run the court in transition and play above the rim make him an extremely valuable lob target.

Looking set to back up JaVale McGee, Howard could be a vital part of the Lakers’ expected playoff push this season and at the very least, gives them a big body capable of throwing at the Joel Embiids and Nikola Jokics of the world. While Shaq may clown him and the two will likely never get along, Dwight has a chance to earn back the hearts of Laker fans across the world with a strong season for the purple and gold.