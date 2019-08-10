Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 10

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, highlighted by President Trump’s comments regarding a hypothetical return to the NFL for Colin Kaepernick, Tiger Woods withdrawing from the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs due to injury and the New York Mets’ epic ninth-inning comeback win to continue their magical climb up the Wild Card standings.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

President Trump Says Colin Kaepernick Should Get Job in NFL ‘If He’s Good Enough’



President Trump weighed in with some surprising comments on Friday regarding Colin Kaepernick’s hypothetical return to the NFL.

Speaking to the media outside of the White House, Trump said that he’d “love” to see Kaepernick return to the league but “only if he’s good enough.”

President Trump on Colin Kaepernick: "Frankly I'd love to see Kaepernick come in if he's good enough." https://t.co/zuMWQFebL6 pic.twitter.com/GXRkeTaZGd — The Hill (@thehill) August 9, 2019

“I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners, if he’s good enough, they’d sign him,” Trump said. “So if he’s good enough, I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.

“Frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in, if he’s good enough. But I don’t want to see him come in because somebody thinks it’s a good PR move. If he’s good enough, he will be in.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played since he suited up for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. It was during that season that he drew the ire of President Trump, as he first sat and then began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in America.

In 2017, Trump would go on to speak out about NFL players who displayed protests during the national anthem, suggesting that the players should be fired.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017 in search of a better deal but has not been signed by an NFL team since.

The embattled former NFL quarterback drew attention to a possible comeback earlier this week when he posted a video of his 5am workouts on his social accounts with the caption, “Still Ready.”

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Tiger Woods Withdraws From THE NORTHERN TRUST With Oblique Strain

Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from THE NORTHERN TRUST. pic.twitter.com/SoyXmWRmm8 — THE NORTHERN TRUST (@TheNTGolf) August 9, 2019

Tiger Woods withdrew from THE NORTHERN TRUST prior to the second round on Friday, citing an oblique strain that caused him stiffness.

The 15-time major champion suffered stiffness in his surgically-repaired back on Wednesday during the Pro-Am. He then went on to struggle in Thursday’s first round, shooting a 4-over 75.

“Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness, I have to withdraw from THE NORTHERN TRUST,” Woods said in a statement on Friday. “I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I’m still unable to compete.”

.@TigerWoods has struggled on the front nine, but birdied No. 1 as he makes the turn. He's +3 today @TheNTGolf. pic.twitter.com/11TlBEdEV8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2019

Woods has qualified for the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs next week, the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club, and still hopes he can tee it up.

“I’d like to thank the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship.”

The 81-time PGA TOUR winner is projected to fall outside of the top 30 in the season standings heading into next week and will need to make up some ground in order to qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, which he won last year.

New York Mets Shock Washington Nationals With Amazin’ Ninth Inning Rally, Continue Magical Run



Fifty years removed from the Miracle Mets’ run to a World Series title in 1969, the team from Queens is capturing the imagination of New Yorkers once again.

The Mets continued their torrid stretch on Friday night with a dramatic, ninth-inning comeback to beat the Wild Card-leading Washington Nationals, 7-6.

Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets’ Todd Frazier sent a full house at Citi Field into a frenzy with a three-run game-tying home run.

Outfielder Michael Conforto then won the game with a walk-off RBI single, launching the Mets to their seventh consecutive win and 14th victory in 15 games.

The Mets began this run when they were 46-55 and eight games behind the second National League Wild Card spot through July 24th. A little over two weeks later and the team has jettisoned to only a half-game out of the second Wild Card spot, and 1 1/2 games behind the Nationals for the first Wild Card position.

Antonio Brown informed the Raiders that unless he can wear his old helmet, he will not play football again, league sources tell @AdamSchefter. In early March, AB told @JeffDarlington that he didn’t have to prove anything to anyone. pic.twitter.com/Ged1CklY2h — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SATURDAY

The first week of preseason football concludes tonight with a slate of three games, highlighted by the Cowboys, Chiefs and Rams all in action.Rams vs. Raiders, 8 p.m. ETChiefs vs. Bengals, 8 p.m. ETCowboys vs. 49ers, 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

SOCCER: Premier League Season Kicks Off

The two-time reigning champion Man City begins defense of their title as they face West Ham in an opening weekend match, which leads off a slate of six matches today.

WHEN: Today, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have held a solo lead in the AL Central since April. That is, until Friday night, when the Indians finally caught them in the standings after a 6-2 win. The co-leaders face off on Saturday night in the third of a four-game series.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE NORTHERN TRUST

Dustin Johnson will take a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth heading into the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City.

This year’s FedExCup Playoffs consist of just three tournaments, with the top 70 players in the standings following this weekend’s THE NORTHERN TRUST advancing to the BMW Championship. The top 30 will then book a trip to East Lake for the TOUR Championship, which will begin on August 22nd.

THIRD ROUND: Today; 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.