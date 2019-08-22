Warriors Winning Championship? Steph Curry’s Friend, Likes Dubs’ Chances

The Golden State Warriors had an interesting offseason.

Kevin Durant left in free agency and joined the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors got All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, via a sign-and-trade.

The Warriors re-signed Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to new deals. The Dubs traded Andre Iguodala, their 2015 NBA Finals MVP away to add cap space and it is believed that Klay Thompson will miss most of next season while recovering from a torn ACL.

One constant that has remained in the Warriors’ stable is Steph Curry.

With career averages of 23.5 point, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, Steph Curry is entering his tenth NBA season with the Warriors this coming season. Some assume that the Los Angeles Clippers have the advantage in the NBA’s Western Conference this coming season after signing Kawhi Leonard and trading to get Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Gary Payton last week.

“But you don’t know what happens. That’s paper. You don’t know what’s gonna happen, who’s going to get hurt. It’s like with the Lakers what happen with Cousins. Things happen. Lot of teams that’s over there that are going to be good like Houston, Utah, Denver, Golden State when they get all of their little pieces a little bit back.”

Curry, a five-time All-Star has been consistent over the last decade. He’s earned two Most Valuable Player Awards and was crowned a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

What’s next? Call for backup!

Insert recording artist Andy Mineo. A friend of Steph Curry’s, Mineo’s Work In Progress album drops tomorrow.

Mineo’s “Comin In Hot” with Lecrae was featured as the title song for Curry’s Facebook documentary series, Stephen vs.The Game.

Mineo who currently has over 70 million streams on all music platforms chatted with me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast about Steph Curry and more.

Check out a brief snippet of our conversation on the Scoop B Radio Podcast about Curry below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Stephen Curry, he likes your music. How did you guys connect?

Andy Mineo: We connected in 2011. He came out to a concert. I actually just found the picture the other day it was me, him, and Andre Ward. Did a show in the Bay, Regent Ballroom, we sold it out. He was just a fan, a supporter and came through. Hung out backstage with us afterwards. Then I think he just kind of been track with us among the years and then he comes out to the shows. Always shows love. Yeah, he uses a lot of our music in his stuff. A record I did called, Coming In, he did a thing on Bleacher Report that [he said] it’s his life song. I was like: ‘That’s tight.’ He used it in his Documentary, so it was playing during the Finals all the time. That was it. Very organic.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you make of him this season? Do you think that this season will be different than any other season for him and the Warriors?

Andy Mineo: This upcoming season?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yes.

Andy Mineo: I think it boils down to the pieces that they keep or get rid of. But he’s 31 getting into the mature game where it’s not going to just be physically driven, but a lot more of his wisdom and his vision; all that stuff on the court. He can shoot forever. So I think it’s about the team they keep around him or what they get rid of. I think every season is going to be different to bounce off of challenges. They’re coming off a devastating loss in the NBA Finals. That’s got to make the team consider switching some things up. There were a lot of injured people last year. If they have a fully healthy team that they can keep running, then I think they’re still one of the best teams in the league, no question.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When I look at Stephen Curry at large, I think that they have to have Stephen Curry be in a different role. You lose KD [Kevin Durant], Klay Thompson might be out for the rest of the season, they have Draymond Green, add D’Angelo Russell. How do you think he’ll mesh with D’Angelo Russell?

Andy Mineo: Who knows man. Honestly you have to just wait and see. I think he’s a humble dude, plays team ball. They aren’t playing for the same position. So I think it’ll work out. Who knows? You always see these combos and it’s going to be killer. They get on the court and it’s like: ‘they hate each other.’ Off court dynamics things don’t work. I think Steph is a smart dude, I think he’s a good leader, he doesn’t have an ego like that where you’re not going to figure out ways to work with buddy.