Taco Charlton Gives Expletive-Charged Remark on Status with Cowboys

Say this for Taco Charlton: He’s brutally honest.

The 2017 first-round pick, a career underachiever at defensive end with the Dallas Cowboys, reviewed the film from his fantastic showing in Saturday’s blowout of the Houston Texans.

Was he encouraged by his seemingly improved roster odds? No.

Boastful about his abilities? No.

Apathetic? Very.

“I ain’t done s–t,” Charlton said, via Pro Football Talk. “I ain’t done nothing. I still have a lot of work to do, a lot of stuff to prove. This ain’t nothing to me but lace them up. Let’s play the next game.”

Charlton was all over the field amid Dallas’ 34-0 victory over Houston, logging three tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass deflection and fumble recovery across 19 — nineteen — snaps. Put into context: He’s recorded only four regular season sacks through two seasons, and had just one quarterback takedown in 2018.

The fireworks were present from the opening whistle, as Charlton strip-sacked Texans QB Deshaun Watson and recovered the fumble, setting up the Cowboys’ first offensive touchdown.

It’s been a long, strange journey for the No. 28 overall selection of the 2017 NFL draft. Just two weeks ago, he was engaging his agent in discussions regarding a potential move from Dallas, the writing on the wall appearing in red ink.

“Me and my agent, we had our talk,” Charlton said after the Cowboys’ preseason loss to the 49ers on Aug. 10. “We hear a lot of things. Like I said, I go out with the same thing each time. I try with the same thing, I go out there and play hard, try to be the best player on the field. My mentality never changes. I try to dominate the guy I’m against and try to make plays for this team and the type of plays for this defense that makes us a better defense for sure.”

Charlton certainly isn’t guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster when it’s finalized Saturday. The club is stocked at DE with starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford, dependable backups/pinch starters Robert Quinn and Kerry Hyder, and fifth-round rookie Joe Jackson.

But another outing like this in Thurday’s exhibition finale would go a long way toward him earning an all-important third year in Big D.