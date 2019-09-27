AL Wild Card Standings 2019: Indians Lose Ground to A’s & Rays for Playoffs

The tightest race in the MLB playoff standings is the American League Wild Card battle with the Oakland A’s and Tampa Bay Rays currently holding off the Cleveland Indians. The Indians need to win their remaining games while getting help from either the A’s or Rays in order to snag one of the two AL Wild Card spots. Cleveland can be eliminated with a combination of an Indians loss or two wins from the second-place team (currently the Rays), per Cleveland.com.

“Until somebody tells us we gotta go home, we gotta keep grinding,” Indians manager Terry Francona told Cleveland.com. “We can’t let up. The natural thing is to feel sorry for yourself. We can’t do it. We haven’t done it yet.”

The A’s have three games in Seattle to close out the season, while Tampa Bay takes on Toronto for their three remaining games which are also on the road. The Indians face a much more difficult task of squaring off with the playoff-bound Nationals also on the road for their final three-game series.

The A’s Hold the Tiebreaker Over the Rays & Indians If There Was a Three-Way Tie

It is looking like a less likely possibility than it did prior to the Indians losing ground, but there is the potential for a three-way tie in the AL Wild Card standings. If this were to happen, the A’s hold the tiebreaker over the Rays and Indians based on winning the season series against both teams, per MLB.com.

On Monday, Sept. 30, Team A would host Team B. The winner of that game would proceed to the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday, Oct. 2. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the loser of the game between Team A and Team B would travel to face Team C in Team C’s ballpark. The winner of that game would also proceed to the Wild Card Game.. The winner of the Wild Card Game would face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the best-of-five Division Series that begins next Friday, Oct. 4. Because the A’s won the season series against the other two clubs (4-3 over the Rays, 5-1 over the Indians), they would have first choice of designation. The Rays, who won the season series against the Indians (6-1) would choose second. The Indians would take whatever is left over. No coin flips necessary!

The Indians would need a great deal of help for this three-way tiebreaker to unfold.

AL Wild Card Standings: Friday, September 27

Teams in bold would be the two AL Wild Card clubs if the season ended today.

TEAM W L GB A’s 96 63 – Rays 95 64 1 Indians 93 66 2

AL Playoff Matchups as of Friday, September 27

Here is a look at the current American League playoff matchups as of Friday, September 27.

AL Wild Card: No. 5 Tampa Bay Rays vs. No. 4 Oakland A’s

ALDS: No. 3 Minnesota Twins vs. No. 2 New York Yankees

ALDS: Rays/A’s vs. No. 1 Houston Astros